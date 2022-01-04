Submit Release
Office of the Governor News Release: COVID-19 surge prompts suspension of initial impaneling requirement for grand juries

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige has signed an emergency proclamation to temporarily suspend the statutory requirement for the annual initial impaneling of grand juries by January 15.

The temporary suspension gives the courts more time to safely enlist grand juries amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the State of Hawaiʻi.

The proclamation will remain in effect through Mar. 4, 2022, unless terminated or superseded by a separate proclamation.

Link to emergency proclamation here.

