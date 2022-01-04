Clothing Manufacturing In Time For The Holiday Courtesy of The Evans Group
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles clothing manufacturer and fashion production house The Evans Group (TEG) offers fashion advice and a holiday sale. In honor of the season, TEG is offering 10% off all creative services, sourcing, and development on orders submitted before 12/31/21.
But perhaps, more importantly, the fashion production house is giving out helpful clothing manufacturing advice to emerging designers. TEG offers independent fashion designers the tools they need to finally plan and launch a fashion brand. Citing the famous ‘makers movement,’ in which everyday people feel compelled to craft their own items, TEG encourages readers and designers to take the plunge and finally start designing.
Winter Clothing And The Future of Fashion
In a recent piece titled ‘Custom Fashion To Warm Up Your Winter,’ The Evans Group informs readers that fashion design during winter is fertile ground for crafting memorable and iconic clothing lines. Contrary to what readers may believe, fashion designers don’t focus only on outerwear. Naturally, jackets and coats are ripe for attractive designs. But fashion designers don’t let the cold weather dampen their creative spirits.
TEG’s article proves this by citing numerous examples of new fashion items dropping, namely loungewear, eveningwear, and a René Magritte-inspired line of Birkenstocks.
And after the fashion industry’s significant dip in margins in 2019-2020, it’s quickly finding its footing once again.
In the blog, TEG cites ‘The State of Fashion,’ from McKinsey, which outlines the major and minor moves within the fashion industry. This in-depth analysis of the state of the fashion industry helps shed light on what fashion manufacturers and designers should anticipate.
In short, the report paints a promising picture of the fashion industry’s future, how it’s recovering from its pandemic woes, and how fashion designers are quickly getting back on their feet. The Evans Group heavily encourages established and new independent fashion designers to take advantage of this rise in the fashion industry’s fortunes and dive into creating a fashion brand. In short, there’s never been a better time to take an ambitious idea and make it come to fruition.
Keeping Manufacturers Accountable: Sustainable Fashion at TEG
In that same McKinsey report on the fashion industry, McKinsey & Co. state, “More than ever, sustainability is dominating consumer priorities and the fashion agenda. Consumers want to know where materials come from, how products are made, and whether the people involved are treated fairly. In response, more and more companies are expanding their sustainable assortments and working to boost the sustainability of their supply chains.”
This plays right into TEG’s design philosophy. As the client and consumer, you will work directly with sustainable materials and commission an ethically made clothing line. Although TEG has always emphasized protecting the Global South whenever possible, it’s proving to be a significant strength moving into 2022.
A Creative Force: How TEG Helps You Create Clothing Lines
After meeting with founder Jennifer Evans in a one-on-one meeting and hashing out particulars, both established and emerging fashion designers will get to work designing a clothing line. The client will meet extensively with the TEG creative services team, where the brunt of planning and creative design will be.
There are various incarnations of the creative process, each with its own price point and level of customization and detail. This spread of options from TEG is perhaps where its creative prowess shines the brightest.
For example, a fashion designer could choose the ‘Creative Strategy and Planning’ option, which includes:
Creative planning intake session
Three-phase action plan
Weekly check-ins
Collection development strategy
Overall design analysis
Merchandise & assortment planning
Competitive analysis
This package, in particular, helps fashion designers with market research and analysis. Is your planned clothing line going to resonate with your target audience? The creative services team at TEG does a lot of the legwork for you to help determine the next steps in the design process.
Along with market research, TEG implements heavy use of the fashion mood board. The fashion mood board is a freeform collage of items, colors, objects, and more that help envisions what you want out of your clothing line.
TEG: Low MOQ Clothing Manufacturers and Why They Matter
It’s somewhat of a tradition with The Evans Group to mention low MOQ clothing manufacturers and how they’re essential for designers everywhere. Low MOQ, or low minimum order quantities, are the minimum number of items that a manufacturer will accept from a client before doing business. Fashion behemoths like Gucci could have astronomical MOQs, well out of any designer’s orbit.
In TEG’s latest piece, the Los Angeles clothing manufacturer explains why new designers, in particular, need the expertise of a low MOQ clothing manufacturer.
TEG, itself a low MOQ clothing manufacturer in Los Angeles, offers no minimums. No minimums essentially mean the fashion designer can commission one to ten clothing samples without making a massive commitment to a more extensive clothing line. This frees up time and helps new designers conserve their resources to capitalize on what works and what doesn’t.
What Does This Mean For Emerging Fashion Designers?
Although TEG’s look at winter fashion changes the perception that winter clothing is only outerwear, perhaps its greatest strength is helping both established and emerging independent fashion designers design, create, and produce clothing lines.
With a portfolio spanning nearly 20 years, Jennifer Evans and TEG have a proven track record of not only knowing what the fashion world is up to but how to capitalize on trends. As TEG states: “Through extensive planning, using the services of talented designers, and leaning into low MOQ clothing manufacturing, TEG aims to bridge the gap between fashion concepts and tangible fashion lines.”
With TEG’s track record, a team of professionals, and unparalleled creative acumen, TEG should be on every designer’s radar.
About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers.
Learn more about The Evans Group on its website: https://tegintl.com
Jennifer Evans
But perhaps, more importantly, the fashion production house is giving out helpful clothing manufacturing advice to emerging designers. TEG offers independent fashion designers the tools they need to finally plan and launch a fashion brand. Citing the famous ‘makers movement,’ in which everyday people feel compelled to craft their own items, TEG encourages readers and designers to take the plunge and finally start designing.
Winter Clothing And The Future of Fashion
In a recent piece titled ‘Custom Fashion To Warm Up Your Winter,’ The Evans Group informs readers that fashion design during winter is fertile ground for crafting memorable and iconic clothing lines. Contrary to what readers may believe, fashion designers don’t focus only on outerwear. Naturally, jackets and coats are ripe for attractive designs. But fashion designers don’t let the cold weather dampen their creative spirits.
TEG’s article proves this by citing numerous examples of new fashion items dropping, namely loungewear, eveningwear, and a René Magritte-inspired line of Birkenstocks.
And after the fashion industry’s significant dip in margins in 2019-2020, it’s quickly finding its footing once again.
In the blog, TEG cites ‘The State of Fashion,’ from McKinsey, which outlines the major and minor moves within the fashion industry. This in-depth analysis of the state of the fashion industry helps shed light on what fashion manufacturers and designers should anticipate.
In short, the report paints a promising picture of the fashion industry’s future, how it’s recovering from its pandemic woes, and how fashion designers are quickly getting back on their feet. The Evans Group heavily encourages established and new independent fashion designers to take advantage of this rise in the fashion industry’s fortunes and dive into creating a fashion brand. In short, there’s never been a better time to take an ambitious idea and make it come to fruition.
Keeping Manufacturers Accountable: Sustainable Fashion at TEG
In that same McKinsey report on the fashion industry, McKinsey & Co. state, “More than ever, sustainability is dominating consumer priorities and the fashion agenda. Consumers want to know where materials come from, how products are made, and whether the people involved are treated fairly. In response, more and more companies are expanding their sustainable assortments and working to boost the sustainability of their supply chains.”
This plays right into TEG’s design philosophy. As the client and consumer, you will work directly with sustainable materials and commission an ethically made clothing line. Although TEG has always emphasized protecting the Global South whenever possible, it’s proving to be a significant strength moving into 2022.
A Creative Force: How TEG Helps You Create Clothing Lines
After meeting with founder Jennifer Evans in a one-on-one meeting and hashing out particulars, both established and emerging fashion designers will get to work designing a clothing line. The client will meet extensively with the TEG creative services team, where the brunt of planning and creative design will be.
There are various incarnations of the creative process, each with its own price point and level of customization and detail. This spread of options from TEG is perhaps where its creative prowess shines the brightest.
For example, a fashion designer could choose the ‘Creative Strategy and Planning’ option, which includes:
Creative planning intake session
Three-phase action plan
Weekly check-ins
Collection development strategy
Overall design analysis
Merchandise & assortment planning
Competitive analysis
This package, in particular, helps fashion designers with market research and analysis. Is your planned clothing line going to resonate with your target audience? The creative services team at TEG does a lot of the legwork for you to help determine the next steps in the design process.
Along with market research, TEG implements heavy use of the fashion mood board. The fashion mood board is a freeform collage of items, colors, objects, and more that help envisions what you want out of your clothing line.
TEG: Low MOQ Clothing Manufacturers and Why They Matter
It’s somewhat of a tradition with The Evans Group to mention low MOQ clothing manufacturers and how they’re essential for designers everywhere. Low MOQ, or low minimum order quantities, are the minimum number of items that a manufacturer will accept from a client before doing business. Fashion behemoths like Gucci could have astronomical MOQs, well out of any designer’s orbit.
In TEG’s latest piece, the Los Angeles clothing manufacturer explains why new designers, in particular, need the expertise of a low MOQ clothing manufacturer.
TEG, itself a low MOQ clothing manufacturer in Los Angeles, offers no minimums. No minimums essentially mean the fashion designer can commission one to ten clothing samples without making a massive commitment to a more extensive clothing line. This frees up time and helps new designers conserve their resources to capitalize on what works and what doesn’t.
What Does This Mean For Emerging Fashion Designers?
Although TEG’s look at winter fashion changes the perception that winter clothing is only outerwear, perhaps its greatest strength is helping both established and emerging independent fashion designers design, create, and produce clothing lines.
With a portfolio spanning nearly 20 years, Jennifer Evans and TEG have a proven track record of not only knowing what the fashion world is up to but how to capitalize on trends. As TEG states: “Through extensive planning, using the services of talented designers, and leaning into low MOQ clothing manufacturing, TEG aims to bridge the gap between fashion concepts and tangible fashion lines.”
With TEG’s track record, a team of professionals, and unparalleled creative acumen, TEG should be on every designer’s radar.
About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers.
Learn more about The Evans Group on its website: https://tegintl.com
Jennifer Evans
The Evans Group
+14434728802 ext.
email us here