Submit Release
News Search

There were 989 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,880 in the last 365 days.

YADA SEARCH ENGINE ULTIMATUM FOR GOOGLE TO PUT UP ITS WHITE FLAG

WHITE FLAG

WHITE FLAG

SURRENDER AND COMES TO THE BARRING TABLE WITH YADA BEFORE LOSING EVERYTHING IN GOOGLE SEARCH ENGINE

SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YADA CORPORATION developer of YADA SEARCH ENGINE has sent a final ultimatum on January 6, 2022 to Google Corporation to bare its white flag to the most dominant adversary in history to come to the table and talk negotiations.

Or YADA CORPORATION will add more military might as The U.S. Military did in WWII to overwhelm Google with its stand along search and becoming a BLACKBERRY phone obsolete. The military might will include the greatest launch of technology it has ever seen on one platform for a search engine. YADA has proven innovation that have demolish them with coding producing greater interactive applications for your personal and small business needs. YADA is now the new number one social media company and the new number one search engine company out developing Meta/Facebook and Google.

YADA SEARCH ENGINE OPERATING SYSTEM [YSEOS] new name turning the YADA SEARCH ENGINE into the most massive algorithm OPERATING SYSTEM with functions never been seen in technology history such as but not limited to, Integrations of more industries from the front page of the search for easy access to the end user's capability to enhance their research of documents such as YADA HEALTH APP, YADA 5.0 DEMO called YADA DASHBOARD, and YADA REAL ESTATE that touch every human life.


Media Information
Rayford Roberson
CEO/Founder
(559)369-3413
WWW.YADACORP.TV
Yadasoftware@outlook.co

Rayford Roberson
YADA CORPORATION
+1 559-369-3413
email us here

You just read:

YADA SEARCH ENGINE ULTIMATUM FOR GOOGLE TO PUT UP ITS WHITE FLAG

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.