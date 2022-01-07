YADA SEARCH ENGINE ULTIMATUM FOR GOOGLE TO PUT UP ITS WHITE FLAG
WHITE FLAG
SURRENDER AND COMES TO THE BARRING TABLE WITH YADA BEFORE LOSING EVERYTHING IN GOOGLE SEARCH ENGINESILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YADA CORPORATION developer of YADA SEARCH ENGINE has sent a final ultimatum on January 6, 2022 to Google Corporation to bare its white flag to the most dominant adversary in history to come to the table and talk negotiations.
Or YADA CORPORATION will add more military might as The U.S. Military did in WWII to overwhelm Google with its stand along search and becoming a BLACKBERRY phone obsolete. The military might will include the greatest launch of technology it has ever seen on one platform for a search engine. YADA has proven innovation that have demolish them with coding producing greater interactive applications for your personal and small business needs. YADA is now the new number one social media company and the new number one search engine company out developing Meta/Facebook and Google.
YADA SEARCH ENGINE OPERATING SYSTEM [YSEOS] new name turning the YADA SEARCH ENGINE into the most massive algorithm OPERATING SYSTEM with functions never been seen in technology history such as but not limited to, Integrations of more industries from the front page of the search for easy access to the end user's capability to enhance their research of documents such as YADA HEALTH APP, YADA 5.0 DEMO called YADA DASHBOARD, and YADA REAL ESTATE that touch every human life.
Media Information
Rayford Roberson
CEO/Founder
(559)369-3413
WWW.YADACORP.TV
Yadasoftware@outlook.co
Rayford Roberson
YADA CORPORATION
+1 559-369-3413
email us here