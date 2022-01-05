Announcing EssentialRx® Crowdfunding Pre-Launch Landing Page

To inform the public of EssentialRx®, a new prescription deep discount service and its upcoming Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign and how it differentiates.

EssentialRx® - Prescription Discounts for Everyone. Serving all Women, Women of Color, All Millennials and Millennials of Color and their families. Kindness and Hope is our message.” — Mark D. Graham

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, January 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- EssentialRxis announcing its crowdfunding pre-launch landing page designed to collect email addresses of those interested in the EssentialRxproject and for updates until the actual crowdfunding launch in approximately 60 days.The EssentialRxPre-Launch Landing Page is located here:EssentialRxis a Health Tech company and a registered trademark and has contracted and partnered with a leading pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) to acquire deep discounts on prescription medications in all 50 States for consumers. EssentialRxis already accepted in over 65,000+ participating pharmacies, nationwide. Pricing of medications on our formulary are very competitive with the leading brands that advertise.The EssentialRxproject is more empathy-driven in design and cause-based, as opposed to a tangible product. With the help of the Indiegogo community, our objective is for EssentialRxto be the preferred prescription discount service choice for everyone and to be an agent of change and hope, guided by our values where wellness, health, fairness, respect, economic dignity, kindness, joy and hope, should be afforded to everyone. We serve everyone 18 years and older and our passion is to contribute to resolve the financial, emotional and inconvenience barriers of non-emergency healthcare, by providing a solution to the disproportionate disparities of the under-served communities of America.From Our Research, one of the biggest complaints of the leading prescription discount services is that they share or sell data. We do not.EssentialRxwill provide security on its near-future app and website by not collecting names, email addresses or any other identifying information. Given this, there will be no risks of data breaches or selling because data is not collected. We gladly give up this valuable data to provide our members real privacy.The crowdfunding campaign will be used to raise funds for development of an app for IOS and Android smartphones and to completely re-design the EssentialRxwebsite.

