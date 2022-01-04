Kelly Drive to Close Next Week for Tunnel Inspection in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The City of Philadelphia is planning to close Kelly Drive between Fountain Green Drive and Sedgely Drive in Philadelphia, on Monday, January 10, from 9:00 PM to 4:00 AM, for tunnel inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, Kelly Drive motorists will be directed to use Sedgely Drive, Poplar Drive, 33rd Street, U.S. 13 (33rd Street), Reservoir Drive, Mount Pleasant Drive, and Fountain Green Drive. Local access will be maintained during the operation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

