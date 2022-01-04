Submit Release
Kelly Drive to Close Next Week for Tunnel Inspection in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The City of Philadelphia is planning to close Kelly Drive between Fountain Green Drive and Sedgely Drive in Philadelphia, on Monday, January 10, from 9:00 PM to 4:00 AM, for tunnel inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, Kelly Drive motorists will be directed to use Sedgely Drive, Poplar Drive, 33rd Street, U.S. 13 (33rd Street), Reservoir Drive, Mount Pleasant Drive, and Fountain Green Drive. Local access will be maintained during the operation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

