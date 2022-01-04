Palmer Logistics Joins DCA Serving Southwestern US with 13 Facilities in Houston and Dallas, TX
Leading Texas 3PL Brings 3Mil Sq Ft Warehousing Capacity in Houston and Dallas, Chemicals Logistics, Food & Beverage SCM Expertise
We are very excited to have as successful a family business as Palmer Logistics join our national network of ‘regional best’ 3PLs and we’re looking forward to continued growth in 2022 and beyond.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Distribution Centers of America (DCA) today announced that Palmer Logistics, headquartered in Houston, TX has joined the nationwide network of ‘regional best 3PLs’ effective January 1, 2022.
— Mike Holland, president of The Distribution Centers of America (DCA)
Palmer operates 13 facilities in Houston, TX and Dallas, TX, providing more than 3 million square feet of warehouse capacity. Founded in the mid-1960s Palmer has become a leading service provider to the chemicals industry and the many industry sectors to which it contributes, with deep relationships and experience, from food and beverage to pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing.
Brett Mears, president of Palmer Logistics says his company has nearly tripled in size over the past decade by offering flexible, value-added warehousing solutions and creating strong, collaborative relationships with clients. Says Mears, “The values and character of the Distribution Centers of America (DCA) perfectly align with our own. Palmer Logistics is proud to serve as DCA’s regional service provider for the Southwestern US and Houston and Dallas, TX in particular.”
“We are very excited to have as successful a family business as Palmer Logistics join our national network of ‘regional best’ 3PLs and we’re looking forward to continued growth in 2022 and beyond.” said DCA president Mike Holland.
About Palmer Logistics
Palmer Logistics is a Veteran-Owned Business. President Brett M. Mears represents the fourth generation of logistics leadership in the Hermann family, succeeding his late father William Hermann. The fundamental philosophies of the business are “reliability, customer service, and uncompromising integrity”. For more please go to www.palmerlogistics.com.
About Team DCA
For 30+ years the US’ leading warehousing logistics marketing organization, Distribution Centers of America (DCA) is recognized for service excellence throughout its national network of member companies. Together operating more than 30 million square feet of strategically located warehouse capacity, each member company is a leader in its regional market, providing warehousing, logistics and fulfillment services responsive to the needs of global companies and committed to customer success in that region. For more go to www.teamdca.com.
MIchele Carroll
Carrollco Marketing Services
+1 925-980-1767
michele@carrollcomarketing.com