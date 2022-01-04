Posted by erin.corbin on Tue, 01/04/2022 - 12:11pm
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
OKLAHOMA CITY (Jan. 4, 2022) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister has named 70 high school students from around Oklahoma to her 2022 Student Advisory Council. This is the seventh year the group has convened to assist Hofmeister and the Oklahoma State Department of Education with policy matters.
“These students are among the top high school leaders in our state, and it is imperative to get their feedback. The insight we receive from this council is incredibly valuable, and their thoughtful reflection and fearless vision is instrumental to our decision-making,” Hofmeister said.
The 2022 Student Advisory Council will hold its first meeting virtually on Jan. 25. Students will discuss issues they face in school and brainstorm remedies. Feedback from the Student Advisory Council has influenced state-level initiatives to provide teachers more professional development in trauma-informed instruction, replace end-of-course high school testing with ACT or SAT, and pilot Individual Career Academic Planning.
Students named to the council represent rural, urban and suburban schools of all sizes. Each student was recommended by their district superintendent. Eighteen are returning members who have served on the council in previous years.
###
You just read:
Hofmeister announces members of 2022 Student Advisory Council
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.