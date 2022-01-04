Submit Release
Winter aeration system in use at three Northwest Iowa lakes

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has turned on the winter aeration systems at Center Lake and Silver Lake in Dickinson County, and Ingham Lake in Emmet County.

The aerators are designed to reduce the chance of a winter fish kill due to low dissolved oxygen levels in the lake. Oxygen is not injected into the water with the aeration system, but there is an exchange of oxygen when the air hits the open water. The aerators create open areas where fish can go when oxygen levels start to decline. 

Aeration holes are marked with thin ice perimeter signs. Lake users should avoid the open water around the aerators. Unsafe ice will vary depending on the weather. Always check the ice conditions before you venture away from the shoreline. 

