Spend Matters Features Fine Tune in its 2021 Procurement Services Market Landscape & Buyer’s Directory
Report focuses on the end-to-end procurement services market, helping buyers navigate its provider landscape
We are delighted to be featured in this valuable market ecosystem by the Spend Matters team. The report should be considered ‘required reading’ for procurement and expense management professionals.”CHICAGO, IL, US, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Tune, a provider of indirect spend management services, announced today that Spend Matters, the world's largest information source for procurement and supply chain professionals, has recognized Fine Tune as a “service provider to watch” in the 2021 Procurement Services Market Landscape Report and Directory.
— Rich Ham, CEO, Fine Tune
According to Spend Matters, the report was researched and created to aid Chief Procurement Officers in understanding the distinct capabilities of leading procurement transformation services providers and the larger ecosystem in which they operate.
Along with 33 other leading procurement services providers, Fine Tune is featured in the Managed Service Provider (MSP) category and considered “a digitally-savvy managed services organization.”
Spend Matters writes that MSPs “occupy the ‘long tail’ of the market and offer niche enablement by category, process, resource, benefit, commercial model, etc.”
“We are delighted to be featured in this valuable and insightful market ecosystem by the Spend Matters team,” said Rich Ham, CEO, Fine Tune. “As you can see in this sweeping report, the diverse set of solutions available to CPOs—from source-to-pay technology specialists to MSPs—is vast and growing. Having a comprehensive resource like this to understand and make sense of these solutions is a huge benefit to buyers. The report should be considered ‘required reading’ for procurement and expense management professionals.”
Earlier in 2021, Fine Tune was included as a Category Solution within the Procurement Tech Innovation Map, an interactive and easy-to-read resource for CPOs to learn about technology solutions and services available in the market.
###
About Fine Tune
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Fine Tune partners with companies to source, negotiate, manage and audit certain complex indirect expense programs. Led by executive-level industry insiders, Fine Tune has also developed proprietary auditing software which monitors client invoices to ensure adherence with the implemented agreements. Several of the world’s most recognizable brands have chosen Fine Tune, including Cargill, Pep Boys, Siemens, Advance Auto Parts, Caterpillar, and MilliporeSigma. For more information, visit www.FineTuneUS.com.
Richard Young
Fine Tune
ryoung@finetuneus.com
Who is Fine Tune?