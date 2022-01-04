SimplyGram Reviews Point to the Success of This Leading Instagram Growth Service

SimplyGram reviews praise SimplyGram for successfully growing numerous influencers' and brands' Instagram accounts. Learn more here.

UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instagram personalities and marketers who would like to boost their numbers of followers in 2022 can now do this with the help of SimplyGram—a leading Instagram organic growth service. The service has already helped numerous users to increase traffic to their pages, according to recent SimplyGram reviews.

How SimplyGram Works

With SimplyGram, Instagram users can provide the service with several hashtags and accounts featuring the types of followers they wish to attract. Then, each user will be assigned an account manager who will deliver to them niche-specific and highly targeted followers. These are the kinds of followers who will engage with their content.

SimplyGram’s Unique Growth Method

SimplyGram’s success can be attributed to its creative “mother/child” social media marketing method. This method involves setting up between 25 and 100 accounts on Instagram for the client and then using these accounts to direct-message hundreds of users each day. The messages encourage these users to visit the client’s page. As a result, thousands of brand-new followers can easily be directed to the client’s Instagram page.

SimplyGram also stands out in that it utilizes proprietary artificial intelligence technology to identify which demographics will engage with a client’s page and purchase their services. Then, SimplyGram’s algorithm will engage only with these identified users. This proprietary technology gives the service’s clients a more engaged and significantly larger following than the competition.

What SimplyGram Reviews Have to Say About the Service

Several clients have posted online SimplyGram reviews praising the company for getting instant results on Instagram. For instance, the owner of a fashion brand recently claimed that SimplyGram boosted traffic to her e-commerce site by about 300% via Instagram alone. Likewise, a photographer acknowledged that SimplyGram generated five hundred brand-new followers for him in just three days. SimplyGram said it looks forward to continuing to grow numerous clients’ Instagram accounts in the years ahead.

