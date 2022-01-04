Global Lithium-ion Battery Market to Reach US$ 83.62 Billion by 2027

Lithium-ion Battery Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Lithium-ion Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global lithium-ion battery market size reached US$ 39.41 Billion in 2021. A lithium-ion battery refers to a type of rechargeable battery having high energy density. It requires low maintenance and uses an intercalated lithium compound as its electrode. These batteries are relatively lighter than other rechargeable variants of the same size. They do not need scheduled cycling to improve the shelf life and have lower self-discharge rates than nickel-cadmium batteries. Since they do not have a memory effect, they do not require complete discharge prior to recharging. As a result, these batteries are used in a vast array of products including automobiles, mobile devices, watches, cameras, pacemakers and personal computers.

Market Trends:

On account of the escalating internet penetration and rising purchasing power of users, especially across the emerging economies, the sales of portable electronic devices such as mobiles and laptops are continually increasing. This, coupled with the numerous advantages offered by lithium-ion batteries, is strengthening the growth of the market. In addition to this, consumers are now making a shift from traditional automobiles to electric vehicles. This can be attributed to the rising awareness amongst the users about the reduced greenhouse gases emissions associated with the usage of electric vehicles. This is further supported by tax incentives and subsidies offered by several governments to EV manufacturers. For instance, the European Union recently funded the ‘GREENLION’ collaborative project for manufacturing affordable lithium-ion batteries for EVs. Moreover, increasing fluctuations in the supply of and demand for electricity have bolstered the demand for these batteries for use in energy storing devices such as solar grids for industrial and household applications. Furthermore, governments of several countries have imposed strict policies regarding pollution and the consumption of non-renewable resources including oil, coal and natural gas, which is positively influencing the market growth. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 83.62 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.62% during 2022-2027.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/lithium-ion-battery-market

Key Market Segmentation:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market include:

Competitive Landscape:

• A123 Systems LLC

• AESC SDI CO.LTD.

• LG Chem Ltd.

• Panasonic Corporation

• SAMSUNG SDI CO. LTD.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Amperex Technology Limited

• BAK Group, Blue Energy Limited

• BYD Company Ltd.

• CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.

• Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock CO.LTD.

• Valence Technology Inc.

• SK innovation Co. Ltd

• Hitachi Ltd.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Lithium Cobalt Oxide

• Lithium Iron Phosphate

• Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

• Lithium Manganese Oxide

• Others (Li-ion Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide and Li-ion Titanate Oxide)

Currently, Li-ion cobalt oxide represents the largest product type as it has high specific energy, which makes it suitable for use in various electronic equipment and consumer items.

Breakup by Power Capacity:

• 0 to 3000mAh

• 3000mAh to 10000mAh

• 10000mAh to 60000mAh

• More than 60000mAh

At present, batteries with power capacity from 3000mAh to 10000mAh represent the largest category.

Breakup by Application:

• Consumer Electronics

• Electric Vehicles

• Energy Storage

• Others

Presently, most of the Li-ion batteries are used in consumer electronics, owing to the demand for safe and inexpensive batteries with a higher energy density.

Regional Insights:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

On the geographical front, Asia Pacific is the biggest industry for lithium-ion batteries, accounting the majority of the total market share. This can be accredited to the presence of numerous leading battery original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the region.

