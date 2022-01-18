Submit Release
U.S. Embassy in Finland Partners with Texas Nonprofit 3 Day Startup to Host Exchange Program

3 Day Startup, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas will host an exchange for students attending Oulu University and Texas State University.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Embassy in Finland, 3 Day Startup will host the Global Innovation Exchange for students from greater Austin, Texas and Oulu, Finland. The initiative focuses on analyzing global megatrends and lets young people connect internationally through the practice of design and innovation.

40 students from Texas State University and Finland’s Oulu University will take part in the challenge, which aims to explore megatrends such as climate change, rapid urbanization, changing social demographics, and digital transformation. With support from faculty and mentors, students will ideate, research, prototype, and showcase final solutions in April.

Erika Haskins, Chief Executive Officer of 3 Day Startup, said: “The goal is to bring young people from different cultural backgrounds together to think big, learn from failure, and build solutions for the future. The mindsets and skills utilized in design, innovation, and entrepreneurship are essential for all young people to thrive in careers. We have the ability to leverage technology and connect young people from different regions of the world to facilitate the exchange of diverse cultures and perspectives; these endeavors are worthy and critical for their development. Exchange programs develop global competencies and transferable skills for career success, regardless of a young person's zip code, background, or ambitions for the future.”

Virtual exchange is an innovative approach to equip young people with the knowledge, skills, and experiences they need to address global challenges and succeed in the 21st century workforce. 3 Day Startup's exchange programs are featured in the 2021 Survey of the Virtual Exchange Field Report published by The Stevens Initiative.

“This US-Finland Global Innovation Exchange will encourage students to build their skills, step out of their comfort zones, and challenge assumptions in a significant way. We cannot wait to see the solutions they develop.”

To find out more about 3 Day Startup or sponsorship opportunities, visit www.3daystartup.org

