Global IT Training Market to Grow at 3.9% During 2022-2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "IT Training Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global IT Training market size reached a value of US$ 70.2 Billion in 2021. Information technology (IT) training refers to a system of learning activities designed to impart knowledge, skills, and necessary competencies in employees. It involves technical proficiencies related to the IT industry, such as development, application, design, implementation, and management of computer-based systems and other internal processes, that a business relies on to function. Some of the common methods of training includes e-learning, internal training, public courses, self-paced learning, workshops, and one-on-one. IT training is a useful tool that enables employees to build and maintain digital infrastructure, manage and code databases, deal with enterprise applications, obtain necessary certifications, and protect the organizational IT networks. Apart from this, it enhances work productivity and performance, thereby assisting companies to reach their respective business goals.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global IT training market is primarily being driven by the increasing demand for cost-effective, convenient, and high-quality training programs, especially amongst small-sized organizations. This, in turn, is facilitating the introduction of e-learning solutions that impart knowledge through the use of internet and smart devices, thereby reducing on-premises deployment costs. The advent of social, analytic, web, and cloud technology are further supporting the implementation of IT training across infrastructures. Additionally, the increasing operational complexity due to rapid technological upgradation, modern inventions, and diversifications have prompted companies to adopt IT training programs to upskill staff and help employees understand the latest developments in the industry, which is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, governments of various nations are formulating favorable policies to support digitization and promote IT-based education as a medium to fill the gap between employee specifications and job requirement, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2022-2027.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market

• Avent Academy

• CGS

• Corpex

• Dell

• ExecuTrain

• ExitCertified

• Fast Lane

• Firebrand

• Global Knowledge

• GP Strategies

• HP

• IBM

• ILX Group

• LearnQuest

• New Horizon

• Oracle

• QA

• SAP

Breakup by Application:

• IT Infrastructure Training

• Enterprise Application and Software Training

• Cyber Security Training

• Database and Big Data Training

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Corporate

• Schools and Colleges

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

Key highlights of the Report:

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

