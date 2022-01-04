Submit Release
News Search

There were 622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,844 in the last 365 days.

Global IT Training Market to Grow at 3.9% During 2022-2027

IT Training Market Report

IT Training Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "IT Training Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global IT Training market size reached a value of US$ 70.2 Billion in 2021. Information technology (IT) training refers to a system of learning activities designed to impart knowledge, skills, and necessary competencies in employees. It involves technical proficiencies related to the IT industry, such as development, application, design, implementation, and management of computer-based systems and other internal processes, that a business relies on to function. Some of the common methods of training includes e-learning, internal training, public courses, self-paced learning, workshops, and one-on-one. IT training is a useful tool that enables employees to build and maintain digital infrastructure, manage and code databases, deal with enterprise applications, obtain necessary certifications, and protect the organizational IT networks. Apart from this, it enhances work productivity and performance, thereby assisting companies to reach their respective business goals.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/it-training-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The global IT training market is primarily being driven by the increasing demand for cost-effective, convenient, and high-quality training programs, especially amongst small-sized organizations. This, in turn, is facilitating the introduction of e-learning solutions that impart knowledge through the use of internet and smart devices, thereby reducing on-premises deployment costs. The advent of social, analytic, web, and cloud technology are further supporting the implementation of IT training across infrastructures. Additionally, the increasing operational complexity due to rapid technological upgradation, modern inventions, and diversifications have prompted companies to adopt IT training programs to upskill staff and help employees understand the latest developments in the industry, which is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, governments of various nations are formulating favorable policies to support digitization and promote IT-based education as a medium to fill the gap between employee specifications and job requirement, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2022-2027.

Ask Analyst for Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/it-training-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market

• Avent Academy
• CGS
• Corpex
• Dell
• ExecuTrain
• ExitCertified
• Fast Lane
• Firebrand
• Global Knowledge
• GP Strategies
• HP
• IBM
• ILX Group
• LearnQuest
• New Horizon
• Oracle
• QA
• SAP

Breakup by Application:
• IT Infrastructure Training
• Enterprise Application and Software Training
• Cyber Security Training
• Database and Big Data Training
• Others

Breakup by End User:
• Corporate
• Schools and Colleges
• Others

Breakup by Region:
• Middle East and Africa
• North America
• Asia-Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America

Key highlights of the Report:
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report:

Indian Animal Feed Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-animal-feed-market
Indian Animal Husbandary Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-poultry-fishery-animal-husbandry-industry
Indian Bakery Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-bakery-market
Indian Cheese Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cheese-market-in-india
Indian Cold Chain Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-cold-chain-market
Indian Farming Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/farming-horticulture-industry-india
Indian Fertilizer Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-fertilizer-market

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here

You just read:

Global IT Training Market to Grow at 3.9% During 2022-2027

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.