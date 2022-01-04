India Lingerie Market to Reach US$ 10.8 Billion by 2026 | CAGR 17.20%

India Lingerie Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Lingerie Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the India lingerie market size reached US$ 4.2 Billion in 2020. On account of these factors, the market value is expected to reach US$ 10.8 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.20% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Lingerie is a type of clothing that is worn under clothes by both men and women. It includes products such as innerwear, light dresses, sleepwear, corsets, bustiers, body stockings, and hosiery. Lingerie is usually made of soft, elastic, and light fabrics like lycra, satin, silk, cotton, and chiffon. It helps maintains hygiene and protects the outer clothes from bodily secretions. In India, the demand for lingerie is increasing due to easy accessibility and availability in various designs, colors, and sizes at multi-branded as well as standalone stores.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The India lingerie market is primarily driven by the rising awareness among individuals regarding the importance of hygiene. In addition, the inflating spending ability and the availability of a wide variety of lingerie, including sports, bridal wear, and daily wear, are positively influencing the market growth across the country. Besides this, the emerging e-commerce industry has increased the sales of premium-quality branded lingerie to consumers with enhanced convenience. Apart from this, with the increasing literacy rates among women and the growing female working population are creating a high demand for functional and comfortable lingerie. Furthermore, the introduction of products with lace, embroidery, luxurious materials and brighter hues that keep up with the latest fashion trends are also creating opportunities for the market players. Moreover, manufacturers are using aggressive promotional activities on social media and celebrity collaborations to attract a wider customer base.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Brassiere

• Knickers or Panties

• Shapewear

• Others

Breakup by Material:

• Cotton

• Silk

• Satin

• Nylon

• Others

Breakup by Price Range:

• Economy

• Premium

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Mass Merchandizers

• Specialized Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the Report:

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

