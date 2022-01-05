Shareholder Alert- Vita Law Offices PC Reminds Investors in FFIE, RDW, DOCU and MARA of Lead Plaintiff Deadlines
Boston, MA, January 4, 2022 (EIN NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Vita Law Offices P.C. issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)
Class Period: January 28, 2021 to November 15, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 21, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD
Redwire Corporation (RDW)
Class Period: August 11, 2021 to November 14, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 15, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD
DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)
Class Period: March 27, 2020 to December 3, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 22, 2022
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA)
Class Period: October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 15, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD
Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact us via the case links above, by calling 617-426-6566 or by email (rjv@vitalaw.com).
If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff with the goal of overseeing the litigation to obtain a fair and just resolution, you must petition the Court on or before the deadlines provided above.
