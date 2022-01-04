Jumpstart 2022 by Entering the Microbe Formulas and Boise State Athletics New Year’s Resolution Giveaway

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Local Treasure Valley Company Kicks Off the New Year with a Chance at Hope and Health

We’re excited to give a Boise State fan the opportunity to take a closer look at their health in 2022. It’s perfect for New Year resolutions and meeting personal wellness goals.” — Shawnda Huffman

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To start 2022, local health company Microbe Formulas and Boise State Athletics are partnering to host a New Year’s Resolution Giveaway. With a joint mission to promote hope and health through the athletic seasons, this giveaway will give participants the chance to win a bundle, including Step One of Microbe Formula’s Foundational Protocol, Boise State tickets, swag, and more!

The Microbe Formulas and Boise State Athletics partnership has continued throughout the fall football season and spring basketball season with many giveaways opportunities along the way. In these giveaways, Microbe has offered everything from their very own products to Boise State seat upgrades, t-shirts, and other swag items. This time, Microbe chose to offer Step One of their Foundational Protocol (https://microbeformulas.com/collections/step-1) to give the lucky winner a chance to focus on health as the new year begins.

The Foundational Protocol is what Microbe recommends to anyone looking for whole body detox support. The first step focuses on promoting healthy digestion, building upon energy levels, and supporting detoxification. There are four steps total to complete the protocol.

Dee, a Microbe Formulas customer, shares about her experience, “I loved Step One of the Foundational Protocol. My body changed so fast without stress or detox symptoms. All of the sudden I was wanting to eat a lot more fruits and vegetables. My energy, strength, and sleep were also better.”

Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for Microbe Formulas, adds, “Personally using this protocol and seeing the difference it made in my own health is a big part of the reason I started working at Microbe. We’re excited to give a Boise State fan the opportunity to take a closer look at their health in 2022. It’s perfect for New Year resolutions and meeting personal wellness goals.”

Microbe Formulas has continually prioritized community involvement in the Treasure Valley. Many Boise State fans recognized Microbe from their 2020 “Yay! I Pooped Today” billboard campaign to raise gut health awareness. Microbe has also recently sponsored the Boise Hawks baseball team, as well as local community events like the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic.

Individuals can enter the Boise State New Year’s Resolution Giveaway for a chance to win by going to the Boise State University’s Instagram

(https://www.instagram.com/boisestatefootball/) or clicking the link here.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for Microbe Formulas, at shawnda.huffman@microbeformulas.com.