Winter Wildlife Ecology and Forest Management at Hinesburg Town Forest

Join Ethan Tapper, the Chittenden County Forester for the Vermont Dept. of Forests, Parks and Recreation, and Andrea Shortsleeve, Wildlife Biologist for the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Dept. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 1:00-3:00pm for a free, public walk of a forest management project being implemented at the Hinesburg Town Forest (HTF).

This walk will highlight winter wildlife ecology, wildlife tracking, and how active management of the HTF is expected to influence wildlife habitat and behavior.

The Hinesburg Town Forest is an 839-acre property, owned by the Town of Hinesburg and managed under the guidance of Chittenden County Forester since the 1950s. It is a beloved public resource, used by people from all over the region for hiking, mountain biking, hunting, bird and wildlife-watching and other activities.

To learn more about the Hinesburg Town Forest project, check out the links and resources at: https://linktr.ee/HinesburgTownForest.

To join the walk, meet at 1:00pm on Saturday, January 29 at the HTF trailhead on Hayden Hill Road East, 0.3 miles from the intersection with Texas Hill Road. Please note that the Hayden Hill Road East trailhead is not accessible from Hayden Hill Road West, and that if you put “Hinesburg Town Forest” into your GPS it will send you to the incorrect trailhead. Please come prepared to spend two hours out in the elements, including some walking over slippery and uneven surfaces.

Andrea Shortsleeve, Private Lands Habitat Biologist

Department of Fish & Wildlife | Agency of Natural Resources

(802) 477-2257 andrea.shortsleeve@vermont.gov