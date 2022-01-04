When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: December 09, 2021 FDA Publish Date: January 04, 2022

Batavia, Ill. (December 9, 2021) – In cooperation with Pet Brands Products, LLC, and out of an abundance of caution, ALDI is voluntarily recalling Pure Being Cat Advent Calendars and Pure Being Dog Advent Calendars as a precautionary measure due to a potential choking hazard.

After receiving a small number of customer complaints and discussion with the supplier, ALDI immediately removed the affected products from stores.

The affected products are:

Product Name Package Description/Size UPC Code Best If Used By Pure Being Cat Advent Calendar 5.15 oz Box 4099100267754 All Pure Being Dog Advent Calendar 5.15 oz Box 4099100267747 All

No other ALDI products are affected by this recall.

ALDI takes the safety and integrity of the products it sells seriously. If customers have product(s) affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund.

Customers may contact Pet Brands Products’ Customer Service at 866-396-3647 for more information.

ALDI sincerely regrets any inconvenience and concern this voluntary recall may cause.

