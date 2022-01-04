EBIN NEW YORK DONATES 23 PALLETS OF PPE PRODUCTS (VALUE OVER $200K) TO COMMUNITY-BASED ORGANIZATION LA JORNADA
Beauty company continues with their ongoing support during COVID-19 pandemicNEW YORK, NY, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well-renowned beauty brand EBIN NEW YORK donated over two hundred thousand dollars in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) products to community-based organization La Jornada Food Pantry located in Flushing, NY. The donation took place just in time for the New Year.
On the heels of the new Omicron variant surge and COVID-19 cases and hospital visits, EBIN NEW YORK continues to support those in need. EBIN NEW YORK’s mission through their ongoing efforts of PPE distribution is to keep individuals and families safe due to the high impact of the Delta, Omicron, and other variants causing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalization.
As a thriving business and manufacturing company, EBIN NEW YORK wants to do its part to help, support, and protect those from this ongoing pandemic. EBIN NEW YORK committed to donating the following items:
- 33,540 Bottles of Hand Sanitizer
- 31,000 KN95 Masks
- 15,600 Face Shields
The donation took place Thursday, December 30, 2021, in collaboration with the Korean American Association of Greater New York, Councilwomen elect Sandra Ung, Councilmen Peter Koo, and Congresswoman Grace Meng and their respective staff where they met, greeted, and deliver the PPE to Pedro Rodriguez, Director of La Jornada Food Pantry located at 133-36 Roosevelt Avenue, Flushing NY.
ABOUT EBIN NEW YORK
EBIN NEW YORK believes everyday beauty is now. Since its founding in 2014, EBIN NEW YORK has risen to become a leading brand in the beauty industry. They are reinventing the beauty industry to unveil your everyday beauty. At the heart of our brand, they believe everyone should have the creative freedom to express one's beauty, and it should be accessible for all. EBIN NEW YORK is constantly evolving and discovering new beauty innovations to lead the trend and surpass expectations at every turn. EBIN NEW YORK is committed to inspiring and celebrating one’s authentic self to find beauty in everyday life.
