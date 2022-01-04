Submit Release
Ideal Homes Portugal shares the Top 5 Investment Areas in the Algarve for 2022

Algarve, Portugal

Invest in property in the Algarve

Portugal properties

The Algarve has the most beautiful beaches!

Portugal Property

Portugal - The fabulous lifestyle entices many to move here!

Algarve Property for sale

Charming streets in the Algarve are sure to delight!

Ideal Homes Portugal Office

Contact the team at Ideal Homes TODAY!

Read on for details of popular investment areas for 2022

QUARTEIRA, PORTUGAL, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we start the new year, one thing is for sure Algarve is a magnet for property investors.

Blessed with amazing weather, stunning beaches and picture perfect towns, the region remains popular with both holiday makers and property buyers.

Ideal Homes Portugal has assisted property buyers from all over the world search for their ideal property. Their efforts were recently rewarded as they won awards in five categories at the 2021 International Property Awards, with the company and its staff recognised for its outstanding achievements selling Real Estate in Portugal .

The choice of property largely depends on the financial strength of the investor as well as the goal of making the purchase. To help you narrow your search for that perfect property, Ideal Homes is highlighting 5 of the most popular areas to buy property.

Lagos, West Algarve

Currently a hotspot for investors. This history filled region, with a rich and fascinating history, caters to beach lovers, golf fanatics and history buffs. With its history steeped in navigation and naval exploration, Lagos is still a thriving fishing industry with a beautiful marina area.

Albufeira, Central Algarve

This is the largest tourist resort in the Algarve. Popular with tourism all year round due to the sheer variety of things to do, it is also popular with expats relocating to the Algarve with a large portion of the town population being non Portuguese.

Known for its beautiful beaches, old town, and golf courses, Albufeira really does have something for everyone.

Vilamoura, Central Algarve

This is the largest privately owned, purpose built sport and tourism resort in Europe. There is an award winning yacht marina and is a golfer's paradise with 6 championship standard courses.

There are 2 beaches in Vilamoura, one either side of the marina, Vilamoura beach leads to Quarteira which is a 15 minute walk and Falesia beach, which is backed by red sandstone cliffs, goes to Açoteias and is a walk of around an hour and a half.

Fuseta. East Algarve

This lovely little fishing village is situated just to the east of Faro. This is a traditional town with a fish market and local produce market just next to the quay.The beach in Fuseta is formed by an inlet in the nature reserve. There is also Fuseta island which is accessible by water taxi and has a lovely long stretch of ocean beach.

Tavira, East Algarve

This is a very popular holiday destination that combines beautiful beaches and traditional Portuguese culture. Regarded as one of the most beautiful towns of the Algarve, you will find a unique mix of traditional architecture with Moorish influences. This historic town with its picturesque plazas and cobbled streets has everything you could desire for a great holiday.

Ideal Homes offers various services, whether you need assistance with financing your property or with property and rental management or more get in touch with Ideal Homes for the investment option that suits you the best.

Angela Worrall
Ideal Homes Portugal
+351 289 513 434
email us here
New Algarve Property for Sale in the Best location 2022

