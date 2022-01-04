Global antimicrobial resistance market is projected to worth USD 16.4 Bn by 2030 I SPER Market Research

SPER Market Research

NEW YORK, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SPER Market Research, the global antimicrobial resistance market (AMR) was valued at USD 10.2 Bn in 2021 and estimated to reach USD 16.4 Bn by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.74%. AMR is a discreetly developing, yet lethal, danger. An expected 750,000 individuals as of now die every year because of drug-resistance infections, and except if earnest move is made, this number will flood throughout the next few years. Simultaneously, 5.7 million individuals die every year from treatable diseases because of an absence of admittance to medication, intensifying the issue as microorganisms are allowed to a greater degree an opportunity to foster obstruction.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Antimicrobial Resistance Market

Indeed, even in the midst of the continuous COVID-19 pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry has figured out how to convey progress against AMR. One example to be gained from the assorted disappointments and achievements in the battle against COVID-19 is that a particularly intricate worldwide issue must be handled through cooperative, facilitated activity. With attempted and tried strategies and practices in the playbook, the drug business should now speed up its endeavors against this worldwide wellbeing security danger, with help from policymakers and financial backers, and through associations.

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) market dynamics:

Driver: Impact of AMR market on healthcare industry

The emergence and spread of medicine-resistant pathogens which have acquired new resistance mechanisms, leading to antimicrobial resistance, continue to hang our capability to treat common infections. Especially intimidating is the rapid-fire global spread of multi-drug-resistant bacteria (also known as "superbugs") that beget infections that aren't treatable with being antimicrobial drugs similar to antibiotics. Antibiotics are getting decreasingly ineffective as medicine- resistance spreads encyclopedically leading to more delicate to treat infections and death. New antibacterial is the urgently demanded-for case, to treat carbapenem-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections as linked in the WHO precedence pathogen list. The high burden of antibiotic-resistant infections and the emergence of multi-drug-resistant pathogens have been accelerating the request. These factors have impacted the growth of healthcare assiduity.

Challenges: High medical costs

The cost of health care for cases suffering from resistant infections is advanced than care for cases suffering from passive infections due to the extended duration of illness, and increased operation of precious medicines.

Opportunity: Financial support by government

Market Openings Government Funding for controlling the antimicrobial resistance species. The government and colorful concerned authorities related to AMR request support the backing related to control the AMR species. The colorful backing related to Businesses, Universities, and Healthcare Mates are as below.

Broad Agency Advertisement (BAA) Contracts with educational institutions, nonprofit associations, state, and original government, and private assiduity for exploration and development to identify and estimate strategies to combat antibiotic resistance. Global Healthcare Discovery and Response An transnational, five-time backing occasion for mates with experience in healthcare infection discovery and response, and/ or antibiotic and antifungal resistance across the One Health diapason. Modeling Contagious Conditions in Healthcare Network (MInD-Healthcare) Established a virtual laboratory where experimenters can probe factors that drive the spread of healthcare-associated infections and pretend multiple forestallment strategies to estimate their benefits in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Antimicrobial Resistance Market, By Drug Class

Based on drug class, market has been segmented into Oxazolidinones, Lipoglycopeptides, Tetracyclines, Cephalosporins, Combination therapies, and Others.

Antimicrobial Resistance Market, By Disease Type

Based on disease condition, market has been segmented into Carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter, Candida auris (C. auris), Clostridioides difficile (C. difficile), Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE), Drug-resistant Neisseria gonorrhoeae (N. gonorrhoeae), M. tuberculosis, Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Vancomycin-resistant Enterococci (VRE), and Others.

Antimicrobial Resistance Market, By Pathogens Type

Based on pathogen type, market has been segmented into Acinetobacter baumannii (Carbapenem-Resistant), Clostridium difficile (Cephalosporin-Resistant, Tetracycline-Resistant), E. coli/K. pneumoniae (Carbapenem-Resistant), Enterococcus faecium (Vancomycin-Resistant), Haemophilus Influenzae (Ampicillin-Resistant), Pseudomonas aeruginosa (Carbapenem-Resistant), Staphylococcus Aureus (Methicillin-Resistant), Streptococcus pneumoniae (Penicillin-Non-Susceptible), and Others.

Antimicrobial Resistance Market, By End-user

By End-user the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Research Organizations, and Others. Hospitals, Conventions, Research Organizations, and others. Hospitals & clinics form the largest growing member as the maturity of treatment and procedures are carried out in hospitals. Research Organizations encourage the exploration & development of new antimicrobial medicines and diagnostics, therefore would drive the growth of the request. In R&D, the immovable need is for organizations to extend their venture and commitment in antibacterial and antifungal R&D, with an attention on microbes in the most elevated danger classifications, and to additional designer the detail and particularity of stewardship and access plans.

Antimicrobial Resistance Market, By Region

North America was the largest region in terms of profit in 2021. Multitudinous medicine launches in the market and high treatment costs are supplementing the growth of the indigenous request.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

• What are the Key Opportunities in the Global Antimicrobial Resistance Market?

• What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2030?

• Which segment/region will have highest growth?

• What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

• What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

• What is the role of key players in the value chain?

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

1) Introduction

2) Market Dynamics

i. Drivers

ii. Restraints

iii. Opportunities

iv. Challenges

3) COVID-19 Impact on Antimicrobial Resistance Market

5. Industry Insights

1) Introduction

2) Industry Trends

6. Global Antimicrobial Resistance Market, By Drug Class, 2020-2030 (USD Million)

1) Oxazolidinones

2) Lipoglycopeptides

3) Tetracyclines

4) Cephalosporins

5) Combination therapies

6) Others

7. Global Antimicrobial Resistance Market, By Disease Type, 2020-2030 (USD Million)

1) Carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter

2) Candida auris (C. auris)

3) Clostridioides difficile (C. difficile)

4) Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE)

5) Drug-resistant Neisseria gonorrhoeae (N. gonorrhoeae)

6) M. tuberculosis

7) Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

8) Vancomycin-resistant Enterococci (VRE)

9) Others

8. Global Antimicrobial Resistance Market, By Pathogen Type, 2020-2030 (USD Million)

1) Acinetobacter baumannii (Carbapenem-Resistant)

2) Clostridium difficile (Cephalosporin-Resistant, Tetracycline-Resistant)

3) E. coli/K. pneumoniae (Carbapenem-Resistant)

4) Enterococcus faecium (Vancomycin-Resistant)

5) Haemophilus Influenzae (Ampicillin-Resistant)

6) Pseudomonas aeruginosa (Carbapenem-Resistant)

7) Staphylococcus Aureus (Methicillin-Resistant)

8) Streptococcus pneumoniae (Penicillin-Non-Susceptible)

9) Others

9. Global Antimicrobial Resistance Market, By End-user, 2020-2030 (USD Million)

1) Hospitals

2) Clinics

3) Research Organizations

4) Others

10. Global Antimicrobial Resistance Market, By Geography, 2020-2030 (USD Million)

1) North America

i. US

ii. Canada

2) Europe

i. Germany

ii. UK

iii. France

iv. Italy

v. Spain

vi. Rest of Europe

3) Asia-Pacific

i. China

ii. Japan

iii. India

iv. Rest of Asia-Pacific

4) Rest of the world

i. Latin America

ii. Middle East and Africa

11. Competitive Landscape

1) Introduction

2) Market Share Analysis

3) Competitive Situation and Trends

i. Product Launches

ii. Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

iii. Acquisitions

iv. Expansions

v. Other Developments

12. Company Profiles

1) Achaogen Inc.

2) Allecra Therapeutics

3) Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.

4) Entasis Therapeutics

5) Melinta Therapeutics

6) Nabriva Therapeutics Plc

7) Paratek Therapeutics

8) Procarta Biosystems

9) Seres Therapeutics

10) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

11) Others