200 businesses to be honoured with Vietnam Gold Star Award 2021

VIETNAM, January 4 -

Representatives of businesses awarded with Vietnam Gold Star Award 2018. — Photo tienphong.vn

HÀ NỘI — The 200 best businesses selected from 31 sectors will be honoured with the Vietnam Gold Star Award 2021, according to Nguyễn Doãn Thắng, general secretary of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association.

From December 6-20, the central committee of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association established 41 working groups to carry out on-site evaluation at enterprises as a basis for selecting qualified enterprises for the award.

Lê Phụng Thắng, permanent vice chairman of the pre-qualification committee said although the business community has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the number and quality of applications for this year's award came up to standard.

The Award, which is organised by the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, the Vietnam Youth Federation Central Committee and the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association, honours enterprises that have achieved good business performance and sustainable development and undertaken good social responsibility.

The evaluation and voting is based on eight criteria: total assets, revenue, equity, post-tax profit, contribution to State budget, ROE, number of labourers and their average income, Thắng said.

Apart from to evaluating financial figures, the completion of tax obligation and social insurance of enterprises are also considered, he added.

A ceremony to honour the winners will take place in March 2022. — VNS