Submit Release
News Search

There were 604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,855 in the last 365 days.

200 businesses to be honoured with Vietnam Gold Star Award 2021

VIETNAM, January 4 -  

Representatives of businesses awarded with Vietnam Gold Star Award 2018. — Photo tienphong.vn

HÀ NỘI — The 200 best businesses selected from 31 sectors will be honoured with the Vietnam Gold Star Award 2021, according to Nguyễn Doãn Thắng, general secretary of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association.

From December 6-20, the central committee of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association established 41 working groups to carry out on-site evaluation at enterprises as a basis for selecting qualified enterprises for the award.

Lê Phụng Thắng, permanent vice chairman of the pre-qualification committee said although the business community has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the number and quality of applications for this year's award came up to standard.

The Award, which is organised by the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, the Vietnam Youth Federation Central Committee and the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association, honours enterprises that have achieved good business performance and sustainable development and undertaken good social responsibility.

The evaluation and voting is based on eight criteria: total assets, revenue, equity, post-tax profit, contribution to State budget, ROE, number of labourers and their average income, Thắng said.

Apart from to evaluating financial figures, the completion of tax obligation and social insurance of enterprises are also considered, he added.

A ceremony to honour the winners will take place in March 2022. — VNS

You just read:

200 businesses to be honoured with Vietnam Gold Star Award 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.