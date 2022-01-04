For Immediate Release:

January 4, 2022

Thousands of Dollars in Overpayments and Late Fees Highlighted in Decatur Township

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the 2018-2019 Decatur Township (Lawrence County) financial audit. The audit included multiple findings for recovery as a result of the overpayments and late fees overseen by the Fiscal Officer.

During 2018, the Township was assessed penalties and interest charges for late payments related to the 2017 first quarter IRS tax filings and payments. Fiscal Officer Shanna Kelly did not pay the 2017 first quarter tax payments to the IRS until February 2018. As a result, failure to file penalties, failure to pay penalties and interest was assessed in the amount of $530. The payment of late fees and penalties due to the inability of the Fiscal Officer to make timely payment is not a proper public purpose and tax payers should not be on the hook for these fees.

A finding for recovery was issued against Shanna Kelly, Fiscal Officer and her bonding company Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America, in the amount of $530 and in favor of Decatur Township’s General Fund. Kelly is also responsible for the $4,904 she was overpaid in 2018 and 2019.

Additionally, Gerald Cox, and Ronnie Cox were over paid $1662 and Trustee Tim Blagg was overpaid $920.

A finding for recovery was issued against each Trustee and their bonding companies for the amounts of their overpayments. Fiscal Officer Shanna Kelly and her bonding company is jointly and severally liable for the amounts owed.

A full copy of this report is available online.

###

