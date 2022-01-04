Submit Release
News Search

There were 603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,852 in the last 365 days.

Thousands of Dollars in Overpayments and Late Fees Highlighted in Decatur Township

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

January 4, 2022                                                                      

                                                                                               

Thousands of Dollars in Overpayments and Late Fees Highlighted in Decatur Township

 

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the 2018-2019 Decatur Township (Lawrence County) financial audit. The audit included multiple findings for recovery as a result of the overpayments and late fees overseen by the Fiscal Officer.

 

During 2018, the Township was assessed penalties and interest charges for late payments related to the 2017 first quarter IRS tax filings and payments. Fiscal Officer Shanna Kelly did not pay the 2017 first quarter tax payments to the IRS until February 2018. As a result, failure to file penalties, failure to pay penalties and interest was assessed in the amount of $530. The payment of late fees and penalties due to the inability of the Fiscal Officer to make timely payment is not a proper public purpose and tax payers should not be on the hook for these fees.

 

A finding for recovery was issued against Shanna Kelly, Fiscal Officer and her bonding company Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America, in the amount of $530 and in favor of Decatur Township’s General Fund. Kelly is also responsible for the $4,904 she was overpaid in 2018 and 2019.

 

Additionally, Gerald Cox, and Ronnie Cox were over paid $1662 and Trustee Tim Blagg was overpaid $920.

 

A finding for recovery was issued against each Trustee and their bonding companies for the amounts of their overpayments. Fiscal Officer Shanna Kelly and her bonding company is jointly and severally liable for the amounts owed.

 

A full copy of this report is available online.

 

 

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Thousands of Dollars in Overpayments and Late Fees Highlighted in Decatur Township

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.