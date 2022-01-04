Geosynthetics Market expected at a CAGR of ~ 10% & US$ 9.4 Bn during the forecast period 2019–2029
Regional Players Leading the Way in Geosynthetics Space; Infrastructural Developments Boost Overall Market GrowthJUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per a study by FMI, the Geosynthetics demand is expected to increase at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. The sales of Geosynthetics are will continue surging through the assessment period owing to application in diverse industries.
A new market research study by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the global geosynthetics market contains global industry analysis for 2014–2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019–2029. The report investigates the geosynthetics market and provides critical insights for the forecast period of 2019-2029. The global geosynthetics market recorded the revenues worth ~US$ 9.4 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~ 10% in the projected period of 2019 - 2029.
As per the findings of the report, the global industrial geosynthetics market is anticipated to experience substantial growth over the forecast period owing to growth in civil construction activities led by several developing economies in the past few years. The report opines that the market growth is significantly driven by increasing investments in public infrastructure development and modernization of existing facilities across the globe.
Moreover, owing to the high transport infrastructural development activities in the region, geosynthetic products are estimated to witness significant deployment in road construction. The road construction application segment is estimated to remain dominant in terms of geosynthetic material demand.
Product Portfolio Enhancements & Technological Innovations
Several players are emphasizing on improving their product portfolios by introducing new products with better quality and gauge variations. Manufacturers are primarily targeting high development areas and producing application-specific products in order to gain higher market shares.
In February 2017, TenCate Geosynthetics launched a new series of geomats- Mirafi® TM13C and TM14S, to solve erosion problems on steep slopes and in channels. These materials retain bare soil and stabilize and nurture vegetation while resisting the challenges of precipitation and high-flow rates on soils.
Factors Shaping the Global Geosynthetics Market
Significant Demand in Water Containment and Canaling Projects
Rising population is leading towards more water usage. Shrinking water resources are raising an alarm for various government authorities to efficiently manage the available water resources in order to fulfil the current and future water demands.
Governments, along with NGOs and several private firms, are actively encouraging water management projects, which can be useful for different industrial applications and irrigation purposes. Also, several central & state governments are implementing projects aiming to interlink rivers and canals.
Growing International Trade and Emphasis on Uplifting the Small-Scale Fabric Industry
Over the past few years, several countries have strengthened their trade relationships. Various countries have signed agreements for sharing goods, services and technologies. Global geosynthetic products are gaining high demand as some of the leading woven and non-woven textile producing countries are encouraging trade with major construction-booming countries.
China and the U.S. are among the largest exporters of man-made staple fibre, while Vietnam has emerged as one of the largest importers in the same category.
Geosynthetics Market Structure Analysis
The global geosynthetics market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of global and regional players.
The geosynthetics market conditions are fairly different in various regions, mainly depending on the regional construction industry growth and the direct presence of manufacturers in the regional market.
Europe and North America have witnessed significant infrastructure growth during the last two decades, and have become hubs of majority of geosynthetic manufacturers and suppliers. As the growth is now shifting towards developing countries of Asia and Latin America, the regions are gaining high attraction among manufacturers.
Some of the prominent competitors in the geosynthetics market landscape include Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V., GSE Environmental Inc., Officine Maccaferri S.p.A., Low & Bonar PLC., Tensar Corporation, and others. These comapnies are estimated to hold a value share of 40-45% in the global geosynthetics market.
Geosynthetics Market Key Segments
By Based on Product Type
geotextile
geomembrane
geogrid
geonet
geocomposite
geosynthetic clay liner
others
By Based on Material Type
polyethylene (HDPE/LLDPE)
polypropylene (PP)
polyester
natural fibers
others
By Based on Primary Application
separation
drainage & filtration
reinforcement
containment
By Based on the End-use
roads (paved & unpaved)
railways
retaining walls
waterworks and waste treatments
landfill & erosion control
others
Key Questions Covered in the Geosynthetics Market Report
The report offers detailed insights into super absorbent polymer demand outlook for 2021-2031
The market study also highlights projected sales growth for Geosynthetics Market between 2021 and 2031
Geosynthetics Market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends, evaluation of current market size, and technological advancements within the industry
Geosynthetics Market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others
