STEELITE INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF HOLLOWICK, INC., A LEADER IN TABLE LIGHTING & COOKING FUEL PRODUCTS
Steelite International is pleased to announce the acquisition of Hollowick, Inc., a USA company & innovator in tabletop lighting & food warming solutions.
The manufacturing plant is crucial to our future success with the Hollowick acquisition”NEW CASTLE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steelite International, the world's leading supplier of tabletop and buffet solutions to the global hospitality industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Hollowick, Inc., a USA-based company and innovator in tabletop lighting and food warming solutions. Hollowick, Inc. will join the Steelite family at the start of 2022, providing Steelite with complete ownership of their products and distribution to hospitality markets across the globe.
This acquisition will allow Steelite to expand its product offering and provide the opportunity to set the mood for a complete tabletop experience. Manufacturing will remain in place at Hollowick's facility in Manlius, NY, and orders will continue to be fulfilled and distributed through that facility.
"The manufacturing plant is crucial to our future success with the Hollowick acquisition. Steelite International, at its core, provides innovative, high-quality tableware and buffet products driven toward the hospitality market. Hollowick embodies all these values that we, as a business, never forget. Steelite will, in the future, look to consolidate the sales, marketing, back office, and distribution functions where we can find significant levels of efficiency. The product development and manufacturing will remain permanently in Manlius, New York. The Hollowick teams’ efforts in building an excellent, highly-efficient and innovative factory have the utmost respect from the Steelite team," stated Steelite International President and CEO John Miles.
Established in 1971, Hollowick, Inc. is a second-generation, family-owned business committed to helping customers create an ambiance and presentation that will keep guests coming back. Like Steelite, Hollowick takes pride in its new product innovations and continues to bring significant advancements to the table through items such as disposable liquid candle systems, the liquid tealight™, adjustable wick chafing fuel, and much more.
Their commitment to providing the best products and service to the hospitality community has remained steadfast since its founding and will continue through the operations at Steelite.
"A new chapter begins as the Hollowick Family in Manlius NY becomes part of the Steelite Family. We welcome a new path to 'make life brighter'. As Hollowick continues our factory operations in Manlius, we are energized by the synergies between Hollowick and Steelite. We know this great opportunity will allow us to serve the foodservice industry for many years to come," stated Anne and Jerry Menter, Owners of Hollowick Inc.
About Steelite International
Steelite International is the leading designer, marketer, manufacturer, and supplier of award-winning tabletop and buffet products for the global hospitality industry. Steelite core brands include Steelite Distinction & Performance, William Edwards, D.W. Haber, Creations, Folio, Varick, Homer Laughlin, Hall China, and Aspen Drinkware. In addition to their core brands, Steelite distributes such prominent brands as Mogogo, Rona 5-Star Glass, Bormioli Rocco, Rene Ozorio, Robert Welch, Royal Porcelain, Robert Gordon Pottery, WNK, Anfora, Delfin, and Strahl. Dual headquarters, located in New Castle, PA, and Stoke-On-Trent UK, along with a 500,000 square foot manufacturing facility and twelve showrooms worldwide, enables Steelite to service over 140 countries for more than 50 years. Steelite is committed to providing the best in functionality and design while minimizing the effect on our environment. For more information, visit www.steelite.com.
