Sunflower Seeds Market to Witness Massive Growth CAGR of 9.9 % till 2027 | Groupe Limagrain, Corteva, Inc.

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BASF partnered with Euralis Semences for sunflower seeds market , Sunflower seeds are used in a variety of ready-to-eat products because they are thought to help lower blood sugar levels. Furthermore, sunflower seeds aid in the reduction of bad cholesterol levels, thereby lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as coronary heart disease and the like.

The global sunflower seeds market was worth US$ 31,668.1 million in 2020 and is expected to grow to US$ 61,460.2 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 9.9% over that time period.

Market Overview:

Sunflower seeds are small, oval-shaped seeds that contain an oily substance that has been called "oils". Sunflower seeds are the main source of healthy omega-3 fatty acids that help maintain a healthy heart disease. Children who eat sunflower seeds often have lower chances of getting cardiac arrest or other heart problems later in life. Other sunflower seeds are also good sources of protein, minerals, vitamins, and other nutrients, such as selenium, manganese, copper, and zinc. The sunflower seeds are also a source of fiber. The sunflower seed has both high nutritional value and low calories. The number of calories in sunflower seeds is lower than in other nuts and seeds, making it an excellent choice for a healthy snack or meal.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players engaged in the global sunflower seeds market include Groupe Limagrain, Corteva, Inc., Kws Saat Se & Co. Kga, Sakata Seed Corporation, Takii Co. Ltd.,Syngenta AG, BASF S.E., Nuziveedu Seeds, Advanta Seeds, Pannar (Pty) Ltd., and Hazera

Key Market Drivers:

Rapid expansion of hypermarkets &supermarkets around the globe is driving growth of the global sunflower seeds market. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the U.S. 115,526 food stores sold $717 billion of retail food and non-food products in 2019. Grocery stores—including supermarkets and smaller grocery stores (except convenience stores)—accounted for the largest share of store sales (92.1 percent), followed by convenience stores without gasoline (4.6 percent).

Growing demand for ready-to-eat food and rising awareness regarding the health benefits of sunflower seed is again fostering growth of the market. Moreover, the growing demand for vegetable oil is also expected to foster growth of the market. Key players in the market are focusing on collaboration for expanding their product portfolio in the market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

After the COVID-19 virus began to spread, food &beverage industries moved decisively in order to protect their employees, secure supply chains, and address other concerns. In the early stage, the market and grocery stores were closed but later it has created a massive spike in online grocery delivery. However the situation is still serious and governments are imposing social-distancing policies, key players are now looking ahead to the time when the situation becomes normal.

Key Takeaways:

The sunflower seeds market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.9 % over the forecast period, owing to the continuous launch of new sunflower seed-based products in the market. For instance, in July 2021, Beyond the Equator has launched Sunflower Seed Flour. Sunflower seed flour is a unique, gluten-free flour made from sunflower seeds.

Europe is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period and this is attributed to the growing number of a distribution agreements in the region. For instance, in July 2019, BASF entered into a distribution agreement with Europe’s largest supplier of sunflower seeds, Euralis Semences, to launch a new portfolio of hybrid sunflower seeds across the European continent

Due to numerous advantages of hybrid sunflower seeds over open pollinated seeds, such as higher yield and consistent oil content, the hybrid segment held a dominant position in the global sunflower seeds market in 2019, accounting for 57.8% market share. The hybrid segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

