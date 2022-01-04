SENTA Expands into North Carolina with the Addition of ENT Carolina, Growing Presence in Southeast
Strategic Partnership with ENT Carolina Launches SENTA in Leading Charlotte Market Totaling 75 Providers Across 39 SENTA Locations
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, January 4, 2022 -- SENTA ("Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians"), proudly announces another physician led, patient focused practice joining its prestigious group of ENT and Allergy practices, ENT Carolina. With the addition of ENT Carolina, SENTA adds its first partner in the state of North Carolina, expanding into the Charlotte Metro area and the organization's second affiliation in the fourth quarter.
— Frederic E. Levy, MD.
For over 35 years, ENT Carolina’s team of five board-certified otolaryngologists and medical professionals have been experts in the field of ENT and Allergy, providing leading access in the greater Charlotte metro area with locations in Shelby and Gastonia. Recently, Dr. Mark E. Reiber was awarded 2020 Top Doctors Award, Charlotte Magazine. The physicians of ENT Carolina have one mission as the leading practice in this area, to improve the quality of life for patients and their families by providing comprehensive medical services in a timely and caring manner.
“We are a leading group practice in the Charlotte community. The relationship with SENTA provides a unique opportunity to closely align with some of the best ENT physicians in the world and give our patients direct access to innovative therapies and treatments, said Frederic E. Levy, MD. “SENTA’s strong position will allow us to continue to grow, making it easier for our patients to access this state-of-the-art care while maintaining our high quality of service throughout the organization.”
ENT Carolina treats disorders of the ear, nose and throat including nasal allergy and sinus infections, hearing and balance disorders, tinnitus and earaches, and sleep apnea.
“We welcome Fred Levy, Mark Reiber and their partners to the SENTA family of physicians. They will bring great capabilities and knowledge to our network,” said Adam Low, CEO, SENTA. “They have a 30-year-old history of providing exceptional and compassionate ENT and allergy care in the Charlotte and surrounding region. ENT Carolina perfectly aligns with our mission at SENTA, to deliver the highest level of care to our patients across the country.”
With the addition of ENT Carolina, SENTA has grown to 75 providers across 39 locations in Georgia and North Carolina. If interested in learning more about a partnership with SENTA, contact the Chief Development Officer, Zack Usilton at Zack.Usilton@SENTAPartners.com
ABOUT SENTA PARTNERS
Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians (SENTA) is a leading community of the finest ENT and Allergy/Immunology specialists in the Southern region. SENTA is physician led and patient focused, providing the highest quality allergy, asthma, immunology, and otolaryngology care leading to better patient outcomes. Founded in 2019 with an investment from Shore Capital Partners, SENTA provides strategic, operational, and administrative support to our partner practices, empowering physicians to focus on their patients. For additional information on SENTA, please visit www.SENTAPARTNERS.com.
ABOUT SHORE CAPITAL PARTNERS
Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, and Real Estate industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has $2 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.
