Acerola Extract Market huge demand across the globe | Naturex, Diana Naturals, VNutribotanica, HAWAII-PHARM

Acerola Extract Market by Form (Powder and Liquid), Application (Food Supplements, Beverages, Meat Preservative, Bakery and Confectionery Products and Others).

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the increase in obese population, healthy food are becoming popular worldwide. Major fast food manufacturers and multinational companies that produce comfort food, are now experimenting with natural ingredient-based products with low calorie content and high nutritional value. In this aspect, acerola extract was found to be rich in bioactive compounds and has shown various beneficial results and can be an ideal component for dietary supplements and functional food manufacturers. Thus, this factor drives the market for acerola extract. The extract of Acerola can be used as a natural dough conditioner and oxidizing agent in bakery products, which is estimated to provide a natural solution to achieve clean labeling in baked products. Increase in concern among consumers regarding the effect of synthetic colors on health fuels the demand for clean label products. However, the functional food market is largely influenced by regulatory environment, consumer demand, and farm to fork supply chain linkages. This is estimated to affect the expansion of the acerola extract market.

Acerola, popularly known as West Indian cherry is the fruit of acerola bush widely consumed in Brazil. It is a powerful antioxidant owing to its high content of vitamin C. Owing to a short shelf life, it is immediately converted after harvest into pulp and juice. Some quantity of it is also exported as frozen fruit for further processing into products. In the recent years, the demand for acerola has witnessed growth as a functional food or nutraceutical, since the extracts are known for potent health promoting and biological activities. Increase in production of acerola-based bakery and confectionery products, beverages, and meat preservation are also expected to fuel the growth of the market.

With the increase in demand for natural ingredients specially to preserve meat products can be viewed as an opportunity by the acerola extract manufacturers for further growth and expansion.

The market is segmented based on form, application and region. Based on form, it is classified into liquid and powder. Based on application, it is categorized into food supplements, beverages, meat preservative, bakery and confectionery products and others. Based on region, it is studied across North America Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players in the market include The Green Labs LLC, Naturex, Diana Naturals, Vita Forte Inc., Optimally Organic, Blue Macaw Flora, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, iTi Tropicals, Nutribotanica, and HAWAII-PHARM.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the acerola extract market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the type of acerola extracts used for various food products.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

Key market players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

