Bulk SMS Marketing Services Market 2021: Latest Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics, Industry Size & Share by 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Summery-

The purpose of this study is to provide a thorough examination of the market, including key insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market statistics, and projections based on a reasonable set of assumptions and methodology. The Bulk SMS Marketing Services market study includes market development aspects, as well as main issues and restraining factors that could stymie industry growth.

The global bulk SMS marketing services market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period.

Bulk SMS Marketing Services Market overview

Bulk SMS Marketing Services, also known as Bulk Text Message Marketing (BSM), is the process of sending short key-word-rich messages to a large number of mobile phone users in a short interval of time. The aim of this marketing tool is to create substantial customer satisfaction and brand loyalty through its ability to increase sales. Bulk SMS services help businesses and other organizations in selling their products and services to the masses on a large scale, by leveraging the power of the Internet and mobile phones. It has also helped businesses attain new market territories and improve profitability. This service helps companies gain more ROI and tap into new and potential markets.

The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence for bulk SMS services is driving the growth of the bulk SMS marketing services market. The growing need for enhanced communication service with customers is encouraging manufacturers to implement the smarter solution, thus fueling the growth of the market.

Global Bulk SMS Marketing Services Market: Competitive Background -

· agilecrm.com

· Bitrix Inc

· Celerity Systems (Pty) Ltd

· ClickSend

· directSMS

· Dove Soft Pvt Ltd.

· Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd

· IMImobile

· King Digital Pvt. Ltd.

· MessageBird

· Osumare

· SendPulse

· Text Marketer

· TextMagic Ltd

· others.

Key Developments:

· In March 2020, -EZ Texting, the SMS marketing software for business has announced its Agency Partner Program, which allows marketing and advertising agencies to use the EZ Texting platform to provide text marketing services to their clients

· In November 2017, CleverTap, the provider of a mobile analytics and user engagement platform announced their partnership with Exotel’s cloud telephony solution as part of their holistic product offering. With this partnership, CleverTap’s diverse range of clients can engage with users via SMS in a more timely, personalized, and effective manner

· In January 2020, Yotpo has announced its acquisition of SMSBump, the most complete SMS marketing solution designed for eCommerce brands, was announced by Omri Cohen, COO& Cofounder, Yotpo

Method of Research -

For the readers' convenience, the factual information in the Bulk SMS Marketing Services market study is presented in the form of diagrams and pie graphs. The report's general presentation is intriguing, with a fundamental framework, groupings, and specific facts depending on comfort and awareness. The investigation crew looked at administrators, major actors on the lookout, topographical division, product type and depiction, and market end-customer applications. It calculates transaction revenues for each sector and area. The purpose of the paper is to provide a more comprehensive picture of the current situation, the economic downturn, and the influence of COVID-19 on the whole business.

Market Segmentation -

By Component (Software and Services)

By Deployment Type (On-premise and SaaS)

By Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises)

By Terminal Type (Mobile-based and Desktop-based)

By Type of SMS (Transactional SMS, Promotional SMS, Alert SMS, and Personalize SMS)

By End User (Advertising & Event Management BFSI, Cab Aggregator, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Hotel & Resorts, and Others)

Regional Analysis -

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa are the regions in which the Bulk SMS Marketing Services market is divided. From manufacturing and customer shares to market size and market share, import and export ratios, supply and demand, consumer demand ratios, technological advancements, R&D, organization growth, economic growth, and a strong market presence in every region, the research covers everything. The research includes a full analysis of each major regional market around the world, as well as forecasts for the future.

