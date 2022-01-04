Car Security Market 2022 Size, Share, Growth and Trends Analysis Forecast to 2027 | Valeo, Omron, Denso, Robert Bosch

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The global car security was valued at US$ 7,971.5 Mn in terms of value in 2019. The is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

A car security system is a cutting-edge anti-theft security technology that is installed in vehicles to deter theft attempts of the vehicle or its contents, or both. In general, high-end vehicles are outfitted with car security systems, while mid-range vehicles are outfitted with basic anti-theft solutions. Automakers have introduced innovative vehicle security systems over the years, such as an alarm system, which emits an audible, albeit loud, sound when an unauthorised entry attempt is made.

Furthermore, high-end luxury vehicles have an immobiliser system, which restricts the car's movement by locking the gear, steering wheel, lever, or electronics systems.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Omron Corporation

· Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.

· Valeo S.A.

· Continental AG

· Delphi Automotive PLC

· Robert Bosch GmbH

· Denso Corporation

· Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Drivers & Trends

Increasing disposable incomes, growing consumer focus on adoption of novel technologies, and increased vehicle production are major factors supporting the demand for security systems. Furthermore, rising urban population and growing adoption of technology-efficient automobiles, automakers are now providing in-built cutting-edge security systems. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the global automotive production output is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.9% between 2016 and 2026. According to the same source, the global annual production is expected to reach 122.1 million units by 2026, which in turn, will boost the demand for vehicle security systems. Furthermore, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), global automotive vehicle production output in 2015 was pegged at 90.1 million units, with Asia Pacific and Oceania accounting for 51.9% of the total global production. According to CMI’s analysis, increasing demand for passenger vehicles is expected to increase vehicle production in countries such as China, Mexico, India, South Korea, and South Africa. This, in turn, is expected to present lucrative growth opportunities for automotive component manufacturers and suppliers in these regions.

Car Security Market Segmentation:

· By Car Type

· Economic Cars

· Mid-Range Cars

· Premium Cars

By Sales Channel

· OEM

· Aftermarket

By Product Type

· Immobilizer system

· Remote Central Locking System

· Alarm System

· Other Systems

By Region

· North America

· Latin America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Middle East and Africa

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

