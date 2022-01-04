Medical Ceramics Market Grow at CAGR of 6.1% During Forecast 2028 | CoorsTek Medical, H.C.Starck GmbH, Tosoh Corporation

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical ceramics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,835.7 million in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2021–2028).

There is a significant demand for medical ceramics due to the wide use of implants and the high incidence of osteoporotic fractures. The medical ceramics market research study covers the global industry and its key segments. These segments include the type, application, end user, and different stages of value chain. It also highlights the driving factors and challenges in the market and profiles some of the major players in the field. It provides an overview of the key trends and players in the market, and helps companies decide how to best cater to their customer's needs. The report includes a discussion on the competitive landscape.

Major players operating in the global medical ceramics market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2017, CeramTec launched its newly developed dental ceramic, Zirconium Oxide Bright, at International Dental Show (IDS) in Cologne, Germany.

High prevalence of joint-related diseases and dental problems is expected to propel growth of the global medical ceramics market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study ‘Prevalence of Osteoarthritis in Russia: Regional Aspects of Trends in Statistical Parameters During 2011–2016’, published in 2018, in the journal Rheumatology Science and Practice, the prevalence of osteoarthritis in Russia increased from 32.2 per 1,000 population in 2011 to 35.7 in 2016. The highest prevalence of osteoarthritis was observed among the retirement-aged population averaging 33.2% of the number of registered patients per the total population in this age group.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the global medical ceramics market, owing to increasing number of hip procedures in the region. For instance, according to the European Commission, 2015, around 800,000 hip procedures were carried out every year in Europe, costing around US$ 1.5 billion.

North America is also expected to witness significant growth in the global medical ceramics market, owing to increasing number sports-related injuries in the region. For instance, according to the National Institute of Health, knee is the most commonly injured joint by adolescent athletes with an estimated 2.5 million sports-related injuries presenting to emergency departments, annually in the U.S. The market growth is also driven by increasing cases of osteoporotic fractures. For instance, over 1.3 million osteoporotic fractures occur annually in the U.S., according to the National Osteoporosis Foundation.

Major players operating in the global medical ceramics market include, 3M ESPE, Ceramtec, CoorsTek Medical, H.C. Starck GmbH, Kyocera Corporation, Lithoz, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Noritake Co., Ltd., Pl Ceramic GmbH, and Tosoh Corporation.

Major players operating in the global medical ceramics market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2016, Glidewell Laboratories launched a new line of dental bone grafting products under the brand name Newport Biologics.

On the basis of material, the global medical ceramics market is segmented into:

• Bio-inert

o Aluminum Oxide

o Zirconia

o Carbon

• Bio-active

o Hydroxyapatite (HAP)

o Glass and Bioglass

o Zirconia alumina composite

• Bio-resorbable

• Piezo Ceramics

On the basis of application, the global medical ceramics market is segmented into:

• Surgical Implants

o Dental Implants

o Orthopedic Implants

o Others

• Medical Tools and Devices

• Prosthetics

On the basis of region, the global medical ceramics market is segmented into:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East

• Africa

