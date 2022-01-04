Syringes Market 2021, Overall Study, and Growth Opportunities Forecasts to 2028 | Treumo Corporation, Medtronic, Becton

Syringes Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Syringes Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Syringes are medical devices used to withdraw fluids and/or inject fluids from the body. These medical devices are made from plastic and disposables and are often used in the healthcare practices. High-end syringes are made from glass material.

Increasing demand for syringes due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel growth of the global syringes market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the National Health Council, a nonprofit organization, about 75% of total healthcare costs are the result of chronic diseases, which in turn increases the demand for appropriate, safe, and sterile medical equipment. Moreover, in 2014, around 133 million people in the United States were affected with chronic diseases.

Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), worldwide, the number of people with diabetes rose from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. Chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes, require continuous diagnosis.

Cost-effectiveness and easy availability of these syringes are some major factors expected to aid in the growth of the global syringes market. Disposable syringes are in increasing demand because they offer higher protection than reusable syringes and help prevent infection.

North America and Europe are expected to witness robust growth in the global syringes market due to well established healthcare infrastructure and favorable government initiatives in these regions. For instance, in the United States, the Needle Stick Safety and Prevention Act provides regulatory guidelines to help manufacturers improve the safety of syringes.

Asia Pacific is also expected to witness robust growth in the global syringes market due to the increasing awareness regarding safe use of syringes and the development of better and cheaper syringes in the region.

Major players active in the global syringes market are Gerresheimer AG, SCHOTT AG, Hamilton, NIPRO Corporation, Codan Medizinische Gerate GmbH & Co KG. Smiths Medical, B. Braun Medical Inc., Medtronic Plc Treumo Corporation, Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Limited, and Becton, Dickinson and Company, among others.

Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of usability:

• Sterilizable / Reusable Syringes

• Disposable Syringes

On the basis of type:

• General Syringes

• Specialized Syringes

On the basis of material:

• Glass Syringes

• Plastic Syringes

