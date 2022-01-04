Global HVAC Filter Market is Projected to Exhibit a CAGR Of 5.20% Over the Forecast Period from 2021 to 2030; Quince Market Insights

Profiles of major market players operating in the global HVAC filter market, which include 3M Company (US), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), Camfil AB (Sweden), Mann+Hummel (Germany), American Air Filter Company, Inc. (US), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Finland), Filtration Group Corporation (US), Freudenberg Group (Germany), Sogefi Group (Italy), GVS Group (Italy), Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd. (India), Emirates Industrial Filters LLC (UAE), Koch Filter (US), Sandler AG (Germany), Troy Filters Ltd. (US), DHA Filter (US), General Filter Havak (Turkey), Johns Manville (US), and Hollingsworth & Vose (US).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HVAC filter market is valued at USD 5.7 billion growing at a CAGR of 5.20% over the forecast period, as per a recent market study by Quince Market Insights. The rise in the demand for the HVAC systems as well as the growing awareness about the air quality as well as government regulations and policies for efficient filtration are driving the overall market growth.

The HVAC filters mainly used in various appliances like air purifiers, air conditioners, air coolers, and others. They are applicable in residential as well as commercial appliances, the food and beverages sector and pharmaceutical production. When fitted to household equipment, HVAC filters filter the air by trapping impurities and guarantee that the equipment functions properly. The air is drawn into the system by the home equipment, and it goes through the HVAC filters linked to the equipment. The HVAC filters remove pollutants from the air and allow clean air to circulate through the system. They effectively enhance air quality, and the filters' design makes them suitable with a wide range of home appliances. The HVAC filters are also reusable and significantly more cost-effective due to the fast technology. Fiberglass air filters, pleated air filters, HEPA filters, and UV filters are all examples of HVAC filters. The HVAC filters market is divided into three categories: material type, application, and region.

Increased cases of allergies, asthma, headaches, cough, sinusitis, and other chronic respiratory problems among consumers as a result of poor air quality are expected to drive up demand for HVAC filters. Furthermore, the increased circulation of harmful substances in workplace air is drawing factory owners' attention to the need for efficient preventative measures to protect the health of their production workers. Apart from this, the huge installation cost of HVAC filters is poised to reduce its acceptance among the consumers which is the major restraining factor.

Impact Of COVID 19 On Global HVAC Filter Market

The global HVAC filter market is severely affected amidst the pandemic. As per the American Society of Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigerating Engineers, standard 52.2 low efficiency filters have less than eight minimum efficiency reporting values are unlikely to clean air. This is mainly due to the improper installation set up. The organization has recommended a two-step approach for the filtration of air for mitigating the transmission of COVID 19. Hence, the stringent regulations against air pollution and the fight against COVID-19 is expected to drive the demand for HVAC Filters over the forecast period.

Some Key Developments Offered in The Global HVAC Filter Market Report:

October 2020: Tonnies Group (Germany) had collaborated with Camfil Group (Sweden) and they will be supplying the CC 2000, CC 6000 and ProSafe HEPA H14 filter in the meat processing industry.

July 2020 - Filti, LLC, (U.S.) an air filtration and nanofiber technology company, had launched the 9500 Home Filter. The patent-pending 9500 Home Filter is an HVAC filter constructed using nanofiber technology.

Global HVAC Filter Market, by Material

Based on the material, the global HVAC filter market is segmented into fibreglass, synthetic polymer, carbon, and metal. Among these, synthetic polymer segment is projected to witness the fastest market growth owing to the higher efficiency as well as affordable cost. Moreover, they are reusable, which makes them durable and affordable for use in different industries.

Global HVAC Filter Market, by Product

Based on the product, the market is segmented into fiberglass filter, pleated filter, electrostatic filter, carbon air filter, HEPA and pocket. Among these, HEPA segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share as they are installed in the production spaces, which are needed to be free from contaminations. These filters also help the patients from getting protected from infection and visitors from airborne organisms.

Global HVAC Filter Market, by Application

Based on application, the global HVAC filter market is segmented into residential, non-residential, and industrial. Among these, residential segment is witnessing the fastest growth owing to the increasing demand for the air purification across the residential as well as commercial buildings.

Global HVAC Market, by Region

Based on the region, the global HVAC market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and South America. Among these, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest market growth owing to the rapid urbanization as well as industrialization across India. China and different countries. Apart from this the increasing urbanization and industrialization are increasing the air pollution across India and China.

Some Major Findings of the HVAC Filter Market Report Include:

An in-depth HVAC filter market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Key impact factor analysis across regions includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global HVAC filter market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the global HVAC filter market.

For more information please visit, the Quince Market Insights website report titled, “ HVAC Filter Market , by Material (Fiberglass, Synthetic Polymer, Carbon, Metal), by Product (Fiberglass Filter, Pleated Filter, Electrostatic Filter, Carbon Air Filter, HEPA, Pocket), by Application (Residential, Non-Residential, Industrial), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America)” in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

