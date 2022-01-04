Zika Vaccines Market 2021 Generated Opportunities and Future Scope Forecasts 2028 | Cerus Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline

Zika Vaccines Market

Zika virus comes from genus Flavivirus and it is spread by Aedes mosquitoes. It can also be transmitted via blood transfusion, from infected pregnant woman to the fetus, or sexual contact. The virus is diagnosed by detection of viral DNA through PCR. However, only 1 out of 4 people develop symptoms of the zika infection. Zika vaccines are created for prevention and immunization against the virus. In November 2016, the World Health Organization announced that zika infection is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) as most of the cases of this virus were asymptomatic.

Increasing prevalence of zika infection and rising number of human clinical trials are expected to boost growth of the global zika vaccines market over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2016, 67 companies and research institutes conducted several research and development projects as well as clinical trials for the development of effective vaccine against zika virus.

In June 2016, the U.S. FDA granted approval to the first human clinical trial for a zika vaccine, GLS-5700, which was being developed by Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Moreover, in 2017, NIAID’ Vaccine Research Center (VRC) received approval for phase 2 clinical trials, conducted for DNA vaccine.

Rising awareness among people is expected to propel growth of the global zika vaccine market during the forecast period. For instance, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, only 70 new cases of zika virus infection were reported, while in 2016, the number of cases increased to 41,181, where low rate of reporting due to low awareness was a major factor responsible for lower prevalence rate in 2015.

High cost involved in the research and development as well as developing an effective vaccine for zika virus is expected to hamper growth of the global zika vaccine market during the forecast period.

Market Taxonomy:

Various types of vaccines that provide protection against Zika virus are:

• Inactivated vaccines

• DNA-based vaccines

• mRNA vaccines

• Live-attenuated vaccines

• Genetically engineered vaccines

By end user:

• Clinics

• Hospitals

By application:

• Preventive Vaccines

• Therapeutic Vaccines

Regional Analysis:

Latin America is expected to witness strong growth in the zika vaccines market during the forecast period due to high prevalence rate of zika virus in the tropical region such as Paraguay, Brazil, Colombia, Suriname, and Venezuela. For instance, in 2016, the Pan American Health Organization reported nearly 1,246 confirmed and suspected cases of Zika virus during the epidemiological week 10 and 14 in the sub region involving Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, and Peru.

Rising awareness among people would help to control the prevalence rate of zika infection. In February 2016, the WHO implemented the global framework to create public awareness with it Zika Strategic Response Framework and Joint Plan. In June 2016, the WHO Regional Office for Europe started a training program in order to raise awareness by the publication of Zika Risk Assessment for European Region.

Major players:

Major players active in the zika vaccines market include Biken Inc, Bharat Biotech International Pvt. Ltd, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, NewLink Genetics Corp., Cerus Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, GeneOne Life Science, Immunovaccine Inc., and Sanofi S.A.

Market players started clinical trials and R&D measures for attaining immunogenicity against zika virus. In February 2016, Sanofi S.A. announced launch of a R&D project for vaccine, and introduced Dengvaxia (Dengue vaccine).

