Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Size Worth US$ 401.8 billion by 2025 | Blippar, EON Reality, Daqri LLC, Meta

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022

"Virtual and Augmented Reality Market" a New Report by Coherent Market Insights

The virtual and augmented reality market was valued at US$ 5.16 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach US$ 401.8 billion by 2025

Global Virtual and Augmented Reality Market: Competitive Background

Some of the major companies in the global augmented and virtual reality market are Blippar Inc., Cyberglove Systems LLC., Daqri LLC, EON Reality, Inc., Google Inc., Infinity Augmented Reality Inc., Magic Leap, Inc., Meta Company, Metaio GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, Oculus VR, LLC, Osterhout Design Group (ODG), Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Vuzix Corporation.

Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Overview

Virtual and augmented reality have been used in traditional medical professions such as biology, obstetrics and gynaecology, neurology, cardiology, dermatology, and even veterinary medicine on a modest scale. In the operation room, video games are also commonly used. Aesthetic surgery: Many surgeries are carried out in a surgical theatre, where doctors attempt to replicate the precise medical setting as closely as possible. They might utilise a full-body computer model, for example, to better comprehend a patient's difficulties and prepare them for surgery. Neurosurgery is growing more popular as a result of advances in scanning technologies. Some neurosurgeons employ virtual reality to train their patients, and others use CT imaging (similar to MRIs) to prepare for procedures.

Market Scope

Market Drives

Over the forecast period, the virtual and augmented reality market is predicted to develop due to rising demand for VR/AR solutions in the healthcare and retail & e-commerce sectors, as well as the rising popularity of HMDs (head-mounted displays) in the gaming and entertainment sectors. Furthermore, the virtual and augmented reality market is predicted to increase at a faster rate during the forecast period as Industry 4.0 (fourth industrial revolution), IoT (Internet of Things), improved cloud infrastructure, and other factors come into play.

Market Segmentation

By Component (Software and Hardware [Head Mounted Device, Input Systems])

By Application (Videogames, Engineering, Healthcare, Live Events, Video Entertainment, Real State, Retail, Military, and Training & Education)

Regional Analysis

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa are the regions in which the Virtual and Augmented Reality market is divided. From manufacturing and customer shares to market size and market share, import and export ratios, supply and demand, consumer demand ratios, technological advancements, R&D, organization growth, economic growth, and a strong market presence in every region, the research covers everything. The research includes a full analysis of each major regional market around the world, as well as forecasts for the future.

Method of Research

Key Objectives of Market Research Report

