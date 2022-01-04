Smart Machines Market 2022 Sales, Size, Share, Trend and Growth Opportunities by 2027 | Rethink Robotics, BAE, IBM

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Global Smart Machines Market is expected to be valued at US$ 445.0 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

Smart machines are intelligent devices that use machine-to-machine (M2M) technology to perform various tasks autonomously and without human intervention. These machines are capable of high accuracy while performing repetitive tasks at high speeds. Constant technological advancement and increased R&D activities have significantly improved smart machines. The deployment of smart machines in various industries has proven to be beneficial for various organisations because it reduces errors, thereby preventing mechanical component wear and tear. Furthermore, smart machines that have been programmed to learn from their surroundings can carry out processes. The increasing adoption of driverless cars, robots, and cognitive systems has aided in the deployment of smart machines across a variety of industry verticals.

· Google Inc.

· Apple Inc.

· Rethink Robotics

· BAE Systems

· Narrative Science Inc.

· Creative Virtual Ltd.

· Microsoft Corporation

· Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

· IBM Corporation

By Component

· Hardware

· Software

· Services

By Machine Type

· Robots

· Autonomous Cars

· Drones

· Wearable Device

· Others

By Technology

· Cloud Computing Technology

· Big Data Technology

· Internet of Everything

· Robotics

· Cognitive technology

· Affective Technology

By Vertical

· Manufacturing

· Transportation & Logistics

· Healthcare

· Consumer Goods and Retail

· Aerospace & Defence

· Others

The Smart Machines market report sheds light on the analysis as well as market forecast on the regional and also the global level. Delving deep into the report, it also covers the various growth opportunities and recent trends across five regions, including the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). An in-depth study has been carried out covering every region with regard to the prevalent trends, outlook, and different opportunities that are likely to impact the market positively in the long run. The report also offers the most up to date information related to the technological developments and growth prospects based on the regional landscape.

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.