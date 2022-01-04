Tumor Ablation Devices Market – Know-How Companies Expanding Their Presence Globally, Boston Scientific Corporation

Tumor Ablation Devices Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radiofrequency ablation is a minimally invasive medical procedure involving the ablation of targeted dysfunctional tissues via the generation of heat from high frequency alternative current. It functions by converting electrical energy to heat energy and then utilizing the concepts of hyperthermia to burn the unwanted or affected tissue, leaving behind a scar which eventually heals in time.

The global tumor ablation devices market is valued at US$ 464.18 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀

Major players operating in the global tumor ablation devices market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2016, EDAP TMS launched high-intensity focused ultrasound (systems, robotic device that allows for the safe ablation of prostate tissue.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝘂𝗺𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝗯𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀

High prevalence of cancer is expected to propel growth of the global tumor ablation devices market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, ‘Cancer statistics for adults aged 85 years and older, 2019’, published in ACS CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, in August 2019, in 2019, the projected number of cancer cases and deaths was 140,690 and 103,250 respectively, among adults aged 85 years and older in the U.S.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Increasing demand for timely and adequate treatment is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global tumor ablation devices market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization’s 2012 data, 30-50% deaths caused due to cancer can be prevented by adequate treatment in early stages and can drastically reduce risk factors.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global tumor ablation devices market, owing to significant investment in the healthcare sector in the region. For instance, in 2016, the government of China invested around US$ 371 billion on healthcare reforms and US$ 100 billion in providing insurance to the citizens, improving the infrastructure of public hospitals and community healthcare facilities.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝘂𝗺𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝗯𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀

High costs of cryoablation devices is expected to hinder growth of the global tumor ablation devices market.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝘂𝗺𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝗯𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲

Major players operating in the global tumor ablation devices market include, Angiodynamics, Abbott Laboratories, Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, EDAP TMS S.A., Galil Medical Inc., HealthTronics, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, NuVasive, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., and SonaCare Medical, LLC.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝘂𝗺𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝗯𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀

Major players operating in the global tumor ablation devices market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2016, Ethicon, a part of Johnson & Johnson, acquired NeuWave Medical Inc., a manufacturer and marketer of minimally invasive soft tissue microwave ablation systems.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝘂𝗺𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝗯𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:

Radiofrequency Ablation

Microwave Ablation

Cryoablation

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound

Laser Interstitial Thermal Ablation

Others

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:

Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Liver Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lung Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Others

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

