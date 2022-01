Crohn's Disease Treatment Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope 2021-2028 | AbbVie Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc.

Crohnโ€™s disease is a form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that refers to a chronic inflammatory condition of the gastrointestinal tract causing inflammation

Major players operating the global Crohnโ€™s disease treatment market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Janssen Biotech, Inc.โ€™s STELARA for the treatment of moderate to severe Crohnโ€™s disease that have failed responding to the immunomodulators and corticosteroid treatments earlier.

๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—–๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ต๐—ป'๐˜€ ๐——๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐——๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€

Initiatives to boost approval and launch of biosimilars for Crohnโ€™s disease treatment is expected to propel growth of the global Crohnโ€™s disease treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, The Center for Drug Evaluation and U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a new document named New Drug Therapy Approvals that included fast-track drug and biosimilar approval clauses for Crohnโ€™s disease and inflammatory bowel disease.

Moreover, high prevalence of Crohnโ€™s disease is also expected to propel growth of the global Crohnโ€™s disease treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, โ€˜Worldwide incidence and prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease in the 21st century: a systematic review of population-based studiesโ€™, published in the journal Lancet in 2018, the prevalence of Crohn's disease in Germany was 22 per 100,000 and 319 per 100,000 in Canada.

๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—–๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ต๐—ป'๐˜€ ๐——๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—ข๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€

R&D of new therapies is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global Crohnโ€™s disease treatment market. For instance, in January 2018, researchers from University of Washington Medicine presented a study that developed an antibiotic that showed four fold better response on the inflammation of intestine among patients suffering with Crohnโ€™s disease as compared to the existing therapies available in the market at the Crohn's & Colitis Congress.

๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global Crohnโ€™s disease treatment market, owing to high prevalence of Crohnโ€™s disease in the region. For instance, Canada had the highest incidence of Crohnโ€™s disease reported across the world with over 13.4 new cases per 100,000 of population, according to the Canadian Society of Intestinal Research 2011.

Major players operating the global Crohnโ€™s disease treatment market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved two biosimilars Erelzi and Amjevita, manufactured by Amgen for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—–๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ต๐—ป'๐˜€ ๐——๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€

Low awareness about the available treatment options among the people of middle and low-income economies is expected to limit growth of the global Crohnโ€™s disease treatment market.

๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—–๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ต๐—ป'๐˜€ ๐——๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ

Major players operating the global Crohnโ€™s disease treatment market include, AbbVie Inc., Allergan Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Novartis International AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—–๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ต๐—ป'๐˜€ ๐——๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐——๐—ฒ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€

Major players operating the global Crohnโ€™s disease treatment market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in April 2016, Celtrion, Inc. a Korean company, received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Inflectra, a biosimilar to Remicade patented by Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the treatment of Crohnโ€™s disease in adult and pediatric patients.

๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—–๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ต๐—ป'๐˜€ ๐——๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป

๐Ž๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐ซ๐จ๐ก๐งโ€™๐ฌ ๐๐ข๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ:

Antibiotics

Amino Salicylates

Corticosteroids

Immunomodulators

Others

๐Ž๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐ซ๐จ๐ก๐งโ€™๐ฌ ๐๐ข๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacy

e-Commerce

๐Ž๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐ซ๐จ๐ก๐งโ€™๐ฌ ๐๐ข๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

