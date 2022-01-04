Crohn's Disease Treatment Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope 2021-2028 | AbbVie Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc.

Crohn’s disease is a form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that refers to a chronic inflammatory condition of the gastrointestinal tract causing inflammation

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀

Major players operating the global Crohn’s disease treatment market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Janssen Biotech, Inc.’s STELARA for the treatment of moderate to severe Crohn’s disease that have failed responding to the immunomodulators and corticosteroid treatments earlier.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝗵𝗻'𝘀 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀

Initiatives to boost approval and launch of biosimilars for Crohn’s disease treatment is expected to propel growth of the global Crohn’s disease treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, The Center for Drug Evaluation and U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a new document named New Drug Therapy Approvals that included fast-track drug and biosimilar approval clauses for Crohn’s disease and inflammatory bowel disease.

Moreover, high prevalence of Crohn’s disease is also expected to propel growth of the global Crohn’s disease treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, ‘Worldwide incidence and prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease in the 21st century: a systematic review of population-based studies’, published in the journal Lancet in 2018, the prevalence of Crohn's disease in Germany was 22 per 100,000 and 319 per 100,000 in Canada.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝗵𝗻'𝘀 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀

R&D of new therapies is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global Crohn’s disease treatment market. For instance, in January 2018, researchers from University of Washington Medicine presented a study that developed an antibiotic that showed four fold better response on the inflammation of intestine among patients suffering with Crohn’s disease as compared to the existing therapies available in the market at the Crohn's & Colitis Congress.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global Crohn’s disease treatment market, owing to high prevalence of Crohn’s disease in the region. For instance, Canada had the highest incidence of Crohn’s disease reported across the world with over 13.4 new cases per 100,000 of population, according to the Canadian Society of Intestinal Research 2011.

Major players operating the global Crohn’s disease treatment market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved two biosimilars Erelzi and Amjevita, manufactured by Amgen for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝗵𝗻'𝘀 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀

Low awareness about the available treatment options among the people of middle and low-income economies is expected to limit growth of the global Crohn’s disease treatment market.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝗵𝗻'𝘀 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲

Major players operating the global Crohn’s disease treatment market include, AbbVie Inc., Allergan Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Novartis International AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝗵𝗻'𝘀 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀

Major players operating the global Crohn’s disease treatment market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in April 2016, Celtrion, Inc. a Korean company, received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Inflectra, a biosimilar to Remicade patented by Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the treatment of Crohn’s disease in adult and pediatric patients.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝗵𝗻'𝘀 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐡𝐧’𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:

Antibiotics

Amino Salicylates

Corticosteroids

Immunomodulators

Others

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐡𝐧’𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacy

e-Commerce

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐡𝐧’𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

