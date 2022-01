India Medical Nutrition Market to Garner a Valuation of USD 718.3 Million by 2027, at CAGR of 8.6% | Abbott Laboratories

India Medical Nutrition

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical nutrition focuses on the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of nutritional alterations in patients suffering from chronic illnesses and conditions, predominantly in medical science. Nutritional counseling is used for weight control and maintenance of healthy body weight and for the prevention of serious diseases like cancer and diabetes. It involves counseling on eating habits, exercise regimes, daily nutritional supplements, food allergies, and diseases and their symptoms. Medical nutrition is a form of education that helps people understand the relationship between their eating habits and their health condition and helps them choose a balanced diet that is nutritionally sufficient for their growth and development.The India Medical Nutrition market is estimated to be valued at US$ 404.1 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period (2021-2028).The key players in India are involved in the development and launch of innovative and novel medical nutrition products. This is expected to propel the growth of India medical nutrition market. For example, in February 2019, Nutricia International Pvt. Ltd. (Danone India) launched new ProtinexLite, with a nutrition formulation that includes Zero sugar, low GI, high fiber & 27 vital nutrients, specially formulated for adults.๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฏ๐ข๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ (๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—) ๐๐š๐ง๐๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐œ ๐จ๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ข๐š ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ฎ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญSince the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in December 2019, the disease has spread to over 100 countries across the globe. The coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic and lockdown in various countries across the globe have impacted the financial status of businesses in all sectors. COVID-19 pandemic has affected drastically the private healthcare sector. Hence, the Government of India has implemented some initiatives under POSHAN ABHIYAAN, the program offer nutritional support to the underweight and malnutrition patients in India. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office for India report 2020, India has adopted several initiatives and measures for providing nutritional benefits to the individuals suffering from the malnutrition, and these initiatives provide nutritional diets to needy individuals even in the COVID pandemic period. The government of India also focuses on maximizing maternal, infant, and young child nutrition, protecting the food supply chains, strengthening food security, managing cases of acute malnutrition, accelerating micronutrient supplementation and fortification activities, and strengthening school feeding and nutrition through its initiatives. For instance, according to the Observer Research Foundation report published in 2017, 73% of the Indians are deficient of protein, while above 90 percent are unaware of the daily requirement of protein. Moreover, low awareness regarding nutritional products and diseases related to the nutritional deficiencies in rural areas of India is again expected to hamper growth of the market. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in 2017, Indiaโ€™s protein consumption is much lower than 48 gms/day, which could be responsible for causing various disorders such as malnutrition and underweight problems in children and adults.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌMajor players operating in the India Medical Nutrition market include Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International Inc., Danone S.A., Nestlรฉ S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, BASF, Zeon Lifesciences Ltd., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., B. Major players operating in the India Medical Nutrition market include Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International Inc., Danone S.A., Nestlรฉ S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, BASF, Zeon Lifesciences Ltd., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., B. Braun Melsungen AG., Nutrimed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, and Zenova Bio Nutrition. 