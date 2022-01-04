Contrast Media/Contrast Agent Market Is Booming Worldwide 2022-2028 | Lantheus Medical Imaging, GE Healthcare, Bayer
Contrast media or contrast agent is used in medical imaging to enhance the image of body parts generated through X-raysSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contrast Media have different properties that make them suitable for use in the radiology setting. They usually have increased viscosity and osmolality. Their properties also play a role in the contrast reactions. Ionic agents are those that have more molecules per kilogram of water. However, gadolinium-based contrasts have varying radiodensity and may be more appropriate in certain circumstances. The patient is generally not at risk for a reaction to these compounds, but they should be monitored carefully for any serious side effects.
The use of contrast media has increased dramatically over the years. They are often used in special procedures. While the difference in tissue density is not large enough to allow for adequate contrast, they do give a better picture of the body. Intravascular contrast agents are the most common and widely used in CT and MRI scans. As a result, a high-density image is more readily available. This is important to ensure that the patient is safe during the procedure.
𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀
Major players operating in the global contrast media/contrast agent market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2019, Bracco Diagnostics Inc., a subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., launched an interactive and customizable media kit for enhancing the user experience and increasing physician referrals.
𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮/𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀
High prevalence of cancer is expected to propel growth of the global contrast media/contrast agent market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, ‘Cancer statistics for adults aged 85 years and older, 2019’, published in ACS CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, in August 2019, in 2019, the projected number of cancer cases and deaths was 140,690 and 103,250 respectively, among adults aged 85 years and older in the U.S.
Moreover, approval and launch of new products is also expected to propel growth of the global contrast media/contrast agent market over the forecast period. For instance, in March, 2017, GE Healthcare launched Clariscan, a gadolinium-based contrast agent designed to support effective visualization of abnormalities in the spine, brain and associated tissues.
𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮/𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀
Expansion of indication is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global contrast media/contrast agent market. For instance, in May 2017, the Food and Drug Administration expanded indication for GE Healthcare’s Visipaque (iodixanol) for use in coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) for diagnostic evaluation of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age or older with suspected coronary artery disease.
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀
Major players operating in the global contrast media/contrast agent market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Bayer HealthCare’s Gadavist (gadobutrol) injection to be used as the first contrast agent for cardiac MRI in the patients suspected to suffer from the coronary artery disease.
𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮/𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀
Side effects of contrast agents such as kidney diseases and high cost associated with the contrast media injectors are some of the factors hindering growth of the global contrast media/ contrast agent market.
𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮/𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀
Major players operating in the global contrast media/contrast agent market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in December 2014, nanoPET Pharma GmbH partnered with Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation under which nanoPET led the development of contrast agents for studies in both basic and pre-clinical research.
Major players operating in the global contrast media/contrast agent market are also focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2019, Bayer HealthCare launched Medrad Stellant Flex CT injection system in order to offer user-driven system, individualized patient protocols and personalized imaging. Similarly, in 2016, Bayer AG received the U.S Food and Drug Administration’s approval for Gadavist (gadobutrol) injection for use with magnetic resonance angiography (MRA) to evaluate renal artery disease use in adult and pediatric patients.
𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮/𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚/𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
Microbubble Contrast Media
Iodinated Contrast Media
Barium-Based Contrast Media
Gadolinium-Based Contrast Media
𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚/𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
Oral
Rectal
Intravenous
Urethral
𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚/𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
Neurological Disorders
Nephrological Disorders
Cardiovascular Disorders
Gastrointestinal Disorders
Oncology
Musculoskeletal Disorders
𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚/𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Diagnostic Clinics
𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲/𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚/𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa
𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲: Lantheus Medical Imaging, GE Healthcare, Bayer HealthCare, Bracco Imaging S.p.A, NanoPET Pharma GmbH, Guerbet Group, CMC Contrast AB, Daiichi Sankyo, and Subhra Pharma Private Limited
