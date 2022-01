Contrast Media/Contrast Agent Market Is Booming Worldwide 2022-2028 | Lantheus Medical Imaging, GE Healthcare, Bayer

Contrast media or contrast agent is used in medical imaging to enhance the image of body parts generated through X-rays

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contrast Media have different properties that make them suitable for use in the radiology setting. They usually have increased viscosity and osmolality. Their properties also play a role in the contrast reactions. Ionic agents are those that have more molecules per kilogram of water. However, gadolinium-based contrasts have varying radiodensity and may be more appropriate in certain circumstances. The patient is generally not at risk for a reaction to these compounds, but they should be monitored carefully for any serious side effects.The use of contrast media has increased dramatically over the years. They are often used in special procedures. While the difference in tissue density is not large enough to allow for adequate contrast, they do give a better picture of the body. Intravascular contrast agents are the most common and widely used in CT and MRI scans. As a result, a high-density image is more readily available. This is important to ensure that the patient is safe during the procedure.๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—พ๐˜‚๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ฃ๐——๐—™ ๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—œ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜๐˜€ @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1210 ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐——๐—ฒ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€Major players operating in the global contrast media/contrast agent market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2019, Bracco Diagnostics Inc., a subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., launched an interactive and customizable media kit for enhancing the user experience and increasing physician referrals.๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐— ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฎ/๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—”๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐——๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€High prevalence of cancer is expected to propel growth of the global contrast media/contrast agent market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, โ€˜Cancer statistics for adults aged 85 years and older, 2019โ€™, published in ACS CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, in August 2019, in 2019, the projected number of cancer cases and deaths was 140,690 and 103,250 respectively, among adults aged 85 years and older in the U.S.Moreover, approval and launch of new products is also expected to propel growth of the global contrast media/contrast agent market over the forecast period. For instance, in March, 2017, GE Healthcare launched Clariscan, a gadolinium-based contrast agent designed to support effective visualization of abnormalities in the spine, brain and associated tissues.๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐— ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฎ/๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—”๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—ข๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€Expansion of indication is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global contrast media/contrast agent market. For instance, in May 2017, the Food and Drug Administration expanded indication for GE Healthcareโ€™s Visipaque (iodixanol) for use in coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) for diagnostic evaluation of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age or older with suspected coronary artery disease.๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€Major players operating in the global contrast media/contrast agent market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Bayer HealthCareโ€™s Gadavist (gadobutrol) injection to be used as the first contrast agent for cardiac MRI in the patients suspected to suffer from the coronary artery disease.๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ง๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฒ ๐—ข๐—ณ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ!๐—š๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—™๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฌ% ๐—ข๐—ณ๐—ณ๐—ฃ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ง๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ถ๐˜‚๐—บ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐—ง๐—ผ ๐—”๐—ฐ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜€ ๐—™๐˜‚๐—น๐—น ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1210 ๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐— ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฎ/๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—”๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€Side effects of contrast agents such as kidney diseases and high cost associated with the contrast media injectors are some of the factors hindering growth of the global contrast media/ contrast agent market.๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐— ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฎ/๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—”๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐˜†๐˜€Major players operating in the global contrast media/contrast agent market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in December 2014, nanoPET Pharma GmbH partnered with Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation under which nanoPET led the development of contrast agents for studies in both basic and pre-clinical research.Major players operating in the global contrast media/contrast agent market are also focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2019, Bayer HealthCare launched Medrad Stellant Flex CT injection system in order to offer user-driven system, individualized patient protocols and personalized imaging. Similarly, in 2016, Bayer AG received the U.S Food and Drug Administrationโ€™s approval for Gadavist (gadobutrol) injection for use with magnetic resonance angiography (MRA) to evaluate renal artery disease use in adult and pediatric patients.๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐— ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฎ/๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—”๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐Ž๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐š ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐š/๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐š๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ:Microbubble Contrast MediaIodinated Contrast MediaBarium-Based Contrast MediaGadolinium-Based Contrast Media๐Ž๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐š๐๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐š/๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐š๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ:OralRectalIntravenousUrethral๐Ž๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐š/๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐š๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ:Neurological DisordersNephrological DisordersCardiovascular DisordersGastrointestinal DisordersOncologyMusculoskeletal Disorders๐Ž๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ, ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐š/๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐š๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ:HospitalsAmbulatory Surgical CentersDiagnostic Clinics๐Ž๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ ๐ž๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ฒ/๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐š/๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐š๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle EastAfrica๐—š๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฆ๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—œ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜๐˜€ @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1210 ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ท๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—”๐—ฟ๐—ฒ: Lantheus Medical Imaging, GE Healthcare, Bayer HealthCare, Bracco Imaging S.p.A, NanoPET Pharma GmbH, Guerbet Group, CMC Contrast AB, Daiichi Sankyo, and Subhra Pharma Private Limited๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌCoherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.