Sinus Dilation Devices Market Production Values, Brand Shares, Business Opportunities, Key driven

Sinus Dilation Devices Market by Product and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sinusitis is a medical condition wherein inflammation of sinus lining leads to a plugged nose, headache, poor sense of smell, sore throat, and cough. It is caused due to either ostial blockage, bacterial infections, viral infections, or a combination of these conditions. This leads to use of sinus dilation devices during surgical procedures to dilate the sinus openings of a patient's nose.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players operating in this market include Acclarent, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Entellus Medical, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., SinuSys Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, and Intersect ENT, Inc.

The balloon sinuplasty systems segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, owing to the advancements in sinus surgical procedures, applicability, and their greater acceptance than invasive traditional surgeries. Furthermore, the sinus stents segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2023, and maintain its dominance in the future as well.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

• The balloon sinuplasty system segment accounted for around three-fifths share of the global sinus dilation devices market in 2016.

• The FESS instruments set segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2023.

• The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for around three-fourths share in 2016.

• Europe accounted for around one-third share of the global sinus dilation devices market in 2016.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

