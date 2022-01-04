Digital Pregnancy Test Kits Market Size Worth USD 233.1 Million | 3.8% CAGR By 2027 | Precision Diagnostics GmbH,
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pregnancy testing devices are a great way of knowing whether you are pregnant or not. Pregnancy tests check your pee or blood for a hormone called human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG). Results may show up as a line, a color, or a symbol such as a "+" or "-" sign. There have been several advances in technology that have meant that you can now get an accurate pregnancy test from home in no time. These tests have now become much more precise and are cheaper than they used to be. In very rare cases, you can have a false-positive result.
The global digital pregnancy test kits market was valued at US$ 166.4 million in 2016 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period (2017–2025).
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬
Approval and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global digital pregnancy test kits market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2019, True Diagnostics, Inc. received 510(k) marketing clearance for that its VeriClear Digital Early Result Pregnancy Test from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for detecting human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) levels in women prior to their first missed period.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬
Increasing funding in digital pregnancy test kits is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global digital pregnancy test kits market. For instance, in April 2021, Stix expanded its at-home pregnancy and ovulation tests to UTI products with US$ 3.5 million seed funding.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global digital pregnancy test kits market, owing to for funding for telehealth expansion in family planning. For instance, in November 2021, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced to grant US$ 35 million in relief funding to improve the telehealth capabilities of family planning providers.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
High cost of digital pregnancy test kits compared to conventional kits is expected to restrain growth of the global digital pregnancy test kits market. A digital pregnancy kit in the U.S. may cost over US$ 10 or US$ 20 or more. On the other hand, a conventional pregnancy test strip may cost less than US$ 1.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Major players operating in the global digital pregnancy test kits market include, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc., Precision Diagnostics GmbH, and Sugentech, Inc.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
On the basis of products, the global digital pregnancy test kits market is segmented into:
⚫ With week indicator
⚫ Without week indicator
On the basis of distribution channel, the global digital pregnancy test kits market is segmented into:
⚫ Retail Pharmacies
⚫ Online Pharmacies
⚫ Maternity Clinics
⚫ Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
On the basis of region, the global digital pregnancy test kits market is segmented into:
⚫ North America
⚫ Latin America
⚫ Europe
⚫ Asia Pacific
⚫ Middle East
⚫Africa
