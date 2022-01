Digital Pregnancy Test Kits Market Size Worth USD 233.1 Million | 3.8% CAGR By 2027 | Precision Diagnostics GmbH,

Digital Pregnancy Test Kits

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pregnancy testing devices are a great way of knowing whether you are pregnant or not. Pregnancy tests check your pee or blood for a hormone called human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG). Results may show up as a line, a color, or a symbol such as a "+" or "-" sign. There have been several advances in technology that have meant that you can now get an accurate pregnancy test from home in no time. These tests have now become much more precise and are cheaper than they used to be. In very rare cases, you can have a false-positive result.The global digital pregnancy test kits market was valued at US$ 166.4 million in 2016 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period (2017โ€“2025).๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐ฒ ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Š๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌApproval and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global digital pregnancy test kits market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2019, True Diagnostics, Inc. received 510(k) marketing clearance for that its VeriClear Digital Early Result Pregnancy Test from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for detecting human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) levels in women prior to their first missed period.๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐ฒ ๐"๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Š๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌIncreasing funding in digital pregnancy test kits is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global digital pregnancy test kits market. For instance, in April 2021, Stix expanded its at-home pregnancy and ovulation tests to UTI products with US$ 3.5 million seed funding.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global digital pregnancy test kits market, owing to for funding for telehealth expansion in family planning. For instance, in November 2021, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced to grant US$ 35 million in relief funding to improve the telehealth capabilities of family planning providers.๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐ฒ ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Š๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌHigh cost of digital pregnancy test kits compared to conventional kits is expected to restrain growth of the global digital pregnancy test kits market. A digital pregnancy kit in the U.S. may cost over US$ 10 or US$ 20 or more. On the other hand, a conventional pregnancy test strip may cost less than US$ 1.๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐ฒ ๐"๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Š๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žMajor players operating in the global digital pregnancy test kits market include, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc., Precision Diagnostics GmbH, and Sugentech, Inc.๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐ฒ ๐"๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Š๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งOn the basis of products, the global digital pregnancy test kits market is segmented into:โšซ With week indicatorโšซ Without week indicatorOn the basis of distribution channel, the global digital pregnancy test kits market is segmented into:โšซ Retail Pharmaciesโšซ Online Pharmaciesโšซ Maternity Clinicsโšซ Hypermarkets and SupermarketsOn the basis of region, the global digital pregnancy test kits market is segmented into:โšซ North Americaโšซ Latin Americaโšซ Europeโšซ Asia Pacificโšซ Middle EastโšซAfrica 