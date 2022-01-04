Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) Market will grow at 11.2% CAGR to be valued at USD 4,391.0 Mn by 2027

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT)

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The process of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation involves the intravenous infusion of hematopoietic stem cells. The process aims to reestablish blood cell production in patients whose bone marrow or immune system is damaged or defective. Bone marrow is the soft, spongy area in the center of some of the larger bones of the body.

The global hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,092.6 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐇𝐒𝐂𝐓) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

Increasing number of hematopoietic stem cell transplants is expected to propel growth of the global hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) market over the forecast period. For instance, the number of peripheral blood hematopoietic cell transplants (HCTs) performed in the U.S. increased from 21,487 in 2015 to 22,863 in 2017, according to the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research Transplant Activity Report.

𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1250

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) market, owing to increasing number of HSCT transplants in the region. For instance, the number of transplants in Japan increased from 5468 in 2012 to 5904 in 2017, according to the Japanese Data Center for Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation.

North America accounted is also expected to witness significant growth in the global hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) market, owing to high prevalence of leukemia. For instance, according to National Cancer Institute, the U.S. is expected to record 6,150 new cases of acute lymphocytic leukemia in 2020. ALL is highly prevalent in children between the ages of 2 and 4 years. According to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s 2018-2019 facts, the incidence of acute lymphoblastic leukemia was 7.8 (per 100,000) in children aged 1-4 years during 2011-2015

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐇𝐒𝐂𝐓) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Major players operating in the global hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) market include, Bluebird Bio, CellGenix GmbH, Escape Therapeutics, Inc., Kiadis Pharma, Lonza Group, Marker Therapeutics Inc., Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., Regen Biopharma Inc., Stempeutics Research Pvt Ltd., Taiga Biotechnologies, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Talaris Therapeutics, Inc.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐇𝐒𝐂𝐓) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Major players operating in the global hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) market are focused on R&D to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2021, Vor Biopharma, a founded entity of PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company based in the U.S., collaborated with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop engineered hematopoietic stem cell transplants combined with a bi-specific antibody therapy for acute myeloid leukemia.

𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1250

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐇𝐒𝐂𝐓) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

⦿ On the basis of transplant type, the global hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) market is segmented into:

⚪ Allogeneic

⚪ Autologous

⦿ On the basis of indication, the global hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) market is segmented into:

⚪ Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

⚪ Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

⚪ Hodgkin lymphoma (HL)

⚪ Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL)

⚪ Multiple Myeloma (MM)

⚪ Other Non-malignant Disorders

⦿ On the basis of application, the global hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) market is segmented into:

⚪ Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT)

⚪ Peripheral Blood Stem Cells Transplant (PBSCT)

⚪ Cord Blood Transplant (CBT)

⦿ On the basis of region, the global hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) market is segmented into:

⚪ North America

⚪ Latin America

⚪ Europe

⚪ Asia Pacific

⚪ Middle East

⚪ Africa

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐭 𝟑𝟎% 𝐎𝐅𝐅

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1250

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.