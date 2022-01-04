Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Size to Expand at USD 26,776.9 Million with Growth Rate at 5.4% CAGR by 2027

Active Implantable Medical Devices

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Implants are devices used for replacing any missing biological structure in the body, assisting the efficiency of the working or supporting a defective arrangement in the body. Most of the medical devices implanted in the human body via surgical procedures are medically vital to be implanted and are instrumental in extending the lives of the patients. Thus medical devices are those devices which are implanted in the human body mostly in those cases when topical therapeutics and drugs cannot deliver the desired effect and therefore these devices are vital to save the life of the patient.

Active medical implants form a significant portion of the overall implants domain. The most common forms of implantable medical devices are prosthetic devices such as artificial organs, defibrillators, reconstructive joints, spinal implants, intraocular implants, breast implants and others. Implantable medical devices serve two major functions namely, application of a therapy from the inside of an organ and monitoring of the parameters and signals of the functioning of an organ for the optimization of treatment.

The global active implantable medical devices market was valued at US$ 16,721.2 million in 2016 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period (2017–2025).

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Major players operating in the global active implantable medical devices market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Medtronic’s first leadless pacemaker Micra TPS.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

High prevalence of neurological diseases is expected to propel growth of the global active implantable medical devices market over the forecast period. For instance, according to National Institute of Health’s 2013 data around 50,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, annually, in the U.S.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global active implantable medical devices market, owing to high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. For instance, according to American Heart Association’s Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics 2018, around 92.1 million adults in the U.S. are suffering from some form of CVD or the after-effects of stroke.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬

Product recall is expected to hinder growth of the global active implantable medical devices market. For instance, in August 2017, St. Jude Medical, Inc. recalled about 500,000 pacemakers due to hacking concerns.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Major players operating in the global active implantable medical devices market include, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cochlear Limited, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Med-EL, Nurotron Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Sonova Holding AG, and William Demant Holding A/S.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Major players operating in the global active implantable medical devices market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, Cochlear Ltd. collaborated with Apple, Inc. to offer cochlear implants with iPhone connectivity, which was launched in July 2017.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

• On the basis of product type, the global active implantable medical devices market is segmented into:

⚪ Pacemaker

⚪ Implantable cardioverter defibrillator

⚪ Cardiac resynchronization therapy devices

⚪ Neurostimulator

⚪ Drug infusion pump

⚪ Implantable loop recorder

⚪ Cochlear implant

⚪ Others

• On the basis of, the global active implantable medical devices market is segmented into:

⚪ North America

⚪ Latin America

⚪ Europe

⚪ Asia Pacific

⚪ Middle East

⚪ Africa

