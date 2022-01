Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Size to Expand at USD 26,776.9 Million with Growth Rate at 5.4% CAGR by 2027

Active Implantable Medical Devices

Assisting the efficiency of the working or supporting a defective arrangement in the body.

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Implants are devices used for replacing any missing biological structure in the body, assisting the efficiency of the working or supporting a defective arrangement in the body. Most of the medical devices implanted in the human body via surgical procedures are medically vital to be implanted and are instrumental in extending the lives of the patients. Thus medical devices are those devices which are implanted in the human body mostly in those cases when topical therapeutics and drugs cannot deliver the desired effect and therefore these devices are vital to save the life of the patient.

Active medical implants form a significant portion of the overall implants domain. The most common forms of implantable medical devices are prosthetic devices such as artificial organs, defibrillators, reconstructive joints, spinal implants, intraocular implants, breast implants and others. Implantable medical devices serve two major functions namely, application of a therapy from the inside of an organ and monitoring of the parameters and signals of the functioning of an organ for the optimization of treatment.

The global active implantable medical devices market was valued at US$ 16,721.2 million in 2016 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period (2017โ€“2025).

๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

Major players operating in the global active implantable medical devices market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Medtronicโ€™s first leadless pacemaker Micra TPS.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

High prevalence of neurological diseases is expected to propel growth of the global active implantable medical devices market over the forecast period. For instance, according to National Institute of Healthโ€™s 2013 data around 50,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinsonโ€™s disease, annually, in the U.S.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global active implantable medical devices market, owing to high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. For instance, according to American Heart Associationโ€™s Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics 2018, around 92.1 million adults in the U.S. are suffering from some form of CVD or the after-effects of stroke.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

Product recall is expected to hinder growth of the global active implantable medical devices market. For instance, in August 2017, St. Jude Medical, Inc. recalled about 500,000 pacemakers due to hacking concerns.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž

Major players operating in the global active implantable medical devices market include, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cochlear Limited, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Med-EL, Nurotron Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Sonova Holding AG, and William Demant Holding A/S.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

Major players operating in the global active implantable medical devices market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, Cochlear Ltd. collaborated with Apple, Inc. to offer cochlear implants with iPhone connectivity, which was launched in July 2017.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

โ€ข On the basis of product type, the global active implantable medical devices market is segmented into:

โšช Pacemaker

โšช Implantable cardioverter defibrillator

โšช Cardiac resynchronization therapy devices

โšช Neurostimulator

โšช Drug infusion pump

โšช Implantable loop recorder

โšช Cochlear implant

โšช Others

โ€ข On the basis of, the global active implantable medical devices market is segmented into:

โšช North America

โšช Latin America

โšช Europe

โšช Asia Pacific

โšช Middle East

โšช Africa

