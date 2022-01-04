Electrophysiology Market Size Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Status, Future Opportunities and Demand

Electrophysiology Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $8,271 million by 2022.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atrial fibrillation (AF) indication segment is expected to maintain its lead in the overall electrophysiology market due to its high incidence rate, especially in the developed economies. Although, the AF cases are prevalent in the developing economies, the low awareness, less initiative for preventive care, and unmet medical needs at economical cost has restricted the market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Some of the key companies profiled in the report are St. Jude Medical, Inc., Biosense Webster, Inc. (A Johnson & Johnson Company), Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., GE Healthcare (Division of General Electric Co.), Siemens AG, Medtronic plc, Philips Healthcare (A Division of Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Biotronik SE & Co.KG, Microport Scientific Corporation, and Abbott Laboratories.

Conversely, the growing demand of electrophysiology devices in the developed economies such as North America and Europe has further boosted the market growth due to the high incidence rate of AF, rapidly increasing ageing population, and growing number of EP labs. Furthermore, atrioventricular nodal reentry tachycardia (AVNRT) indication is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth, with a CAGR of 14.8%.

The aforementioned is due to the most common regular supraventricular arrhythmia in humans. Nevertheless, despite the smaller target market, it is expected that the cryoablation procedures performed for the treatment of AVNRT will increase at a moderate rate attributable to the physicians adoption of the product and an increase in the number of AVNRT procedures worldwide.

North America accounted for the major share in 2015, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rise in prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias coupled with increase in geriatric population, high adoption rate of technologically advanced electrophysiology devices, and high awareness regarding the benefits of electrophysiology devices.

In addition, presence of highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, rising interventional procedures for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias especially atrial fibrillation, and favorable reimbursement scenario has propelled the market growth. However, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow rapidly attributed to the presence of ample growth opportunities in terms of unmet medical needs for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias in this region and quest for improved quality of life in emerging countries.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

• Cryoablation EP catheters is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 15.1%.

• Irrigated-tip RF ablation catheters is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 14.6%.

• U.S. was the highest market shareholder with over 80% in the North American region in 2015.

• Japan is the major shareholder, accounting for around half of the Asia-Pacific electrophysiology market.

• North America is expected to dominate the EP market followed Europe, during the analysis period.

