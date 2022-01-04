Submit Release
Must High-Tech Expo announces Smart Payment Day to explore Payment Technology Trends and Innovations in 2022

Must community organizes Smart Payment Day to bring together professionals, engineers, innovators, influencers, manufacturers to explore innovations in 2022.

Through our Must Platform, we aim at fostering innovation by bringing forward on our networking platform, the latest technology trends that will disrupt our business ecosystem for the years to come”
— said Must CEO, Hanène Maupas
PARIS, FRANCE, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our payment experience has been disrupted during the last decade. The rising adoption of Smartphones, the digitalization recently boosted by COVID crisis, the government initiatives AND the new Tech capabilities & innovation with biometrics, Blockchain, AI/ML, 5G and IoT devices have created new ways to pay. Not only is the digital payment transformation impacting the way we pay, but it is also transforming financial organization requirements and bank operations.
In this conference we will deep dive and explore the latest trends and innovations on the Smart Payment market, both for in-store and on-line / digital payments, including Payment cards innovations, POS, Biometrics, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrencies and Banking transformation.
Among the speakers, you will meet Top 10 leaders of the payment industry as well as most recognized startups with disruptive technologies.

To learn about the event speakers and attendees, please visit our LinkedIn event page https://www.linkedin.com/events/6811282828995649536

The conference will be online and hosted by Must High-Tech Expo, a digital venue and B2B Metaverse that aims to be the first global, effective, and trusted way to create a community of reliable organizations that are part of the high-tech value chain.

Everyone can also ask questions during the sessions on the session chat or Twitter using the hashtag #askmusthightechexpo.

To register as visitor for free https://net-must.com/exhibition/51/event/6bb9ad0d-60da-4f8a-8587-94d3a5c7d8f1

Limited seating in the discussion panel will be available for media who would like to join our online conference stage and participate to the Virtual Press Room content and interviews. Media are invited to send an email to must-marketing@net-must.com

To load Must High-Tech Expo APP, https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.netmust.netmust&hl=fr&gl=US

@Must High tech Expo
Must High-Tech Expo aims to be the global, effective and trusted way to create a community of reliable organizations that are part of the hightech value chain. It is an All-In-One DBE (Digital Business Ecosystem) platform, enabling high-tech companies to connect, matchmake, network, socialize, exhibit and showcase products.

