Chromium Chloride Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Industry Outlook, Forecast, 2021-2027 | Reports And Data

Rising demand for the nutritional & higher protein concentration that provide blood sugar spike & pressure control, creating a huge demand for the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report titled global Chromium Chloride Market research report published by Reports and Data offers accurate estimations of the growth rate and market size over the forecast period. The Global Chromium Chloride Market is projected to reach USD 666.1 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising awareness about food nutrition and dietary improvements. Also, an increase in usage in the textile industries, chromium plating, and dye mordant polymerization along with the rise in consumer awareness pertaining to health concerns is expected to support the market growth.

Chromium element charge, oxidation number, chromium supplement, chromium picolinate, chromium foods, chromium tablets, chromium mineral, chromium(iii) oxide, chromium(vi) oxide, chromium(iii) chloride, and chromium iii hydroxides, to name a few some of the most crucial corresponding factors and topics that have been influencing the market growth in many ways, have been additionally discussed in details in the report. Leading and growing players in the market that have been investing an extensive amount in the research & development in such corresponding factors have observed enormous growth in their business.

Market Dynamics

The global chemicals and materials have a wide range of application areas such as crop protection, animal nutrition, dietary supplements, preservatives, flame retardants, surface ingredients, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and matting agents among others. Population explosion along with rapid economic growth is expected to propel market growth. Moreover, the growing urbanization, rapid industrialization, and high investment in infrastructure development create market demand over the forecast period.

Additionally, growing concerns with weight management, emphasis on weight loss & maintenance, importance on blood sugar & pressure spike control are some of the factors that have been creating overall enforcement in the market. Besides, high Vitamin-B & fiber with antioxidants, the chemical has been very effective in enhancing heart, kidney, and liver functioning and help regulating cholesterol.

Key participants include OXKEM, American Elements, Mil-Spec Industries Corporation, Sentury Reagents, Seidler Chemical Company, GFS Chemical, Angene Chemical, All-Chemie Ltd., Materion Corporation, and Certified Nutraceuticals Inc., among others, among others.

The overall dietary supplement sales for children are expected to rise during the forecast period. It was observed that Chinese and Indian parents were willing to spend relatively large amounts of money on the health of their children in relation to family income.

A new trend emerging in the dietary supplements market is the need to use organic or sustainable ingredients. This trend is being driven by two fundamental shifts in this industry: the need to consume ‘healthier’ ingredients and consumers’ increasing concerns for sourcing ‘sustainable’ products

The consumption of Chromium Chloride within food & beverages increases the nutrition composition, power, and muscle mass of the human body, which has led to the rapid adoption of the product in sports & energy nutrition and post-exercise foods & drinks.

Nutraceuticals & feed grade sub-segment had a market share of 28.6% in 2019 due to its remarkable usage of the Chromium Chloride-based formulation for making end-use dietary & nutritional supplements.

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Protein Isolates

Protein Hydrates

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Powder

Paste

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals & Feed Grade

Textile Industry

Food & Beverages

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

