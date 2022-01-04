Top rated Personal Trainers Matt Gluckman & Eric Menchi Launches New Episode on “Think Fitness Life Podcast ”
The podcast was a part of it: We wanted to create a medium for people where they can get help for themselves for free.” ”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highly sought after and Top rated Personal Trainers Matt Gluckman & Eric Menchi has launched a new podcast episode "The Gut-Brain, CNS & Trauma.
— Matt Gluckman
https://anchor.fm/thinkfitnesslife is a podcast about being physically and mentally active. The podcast, which is geared toward people of various age and gender explaining psychological backgrounds, physical and mental health benefits and share tips on how to achieve and live a healthy lifestyle.
“Think Fitness Life Podcast” is published once or twice in a month, it is one of the first podcast in the United States which shares true stories about physical and mental health experiences among people and share tips on living healthy.
The most recent episode which was geared towards The Gut-Brain, CNS & Trauma, with Physical Therapist Dr. Seth Oberst as guest, reaching thousands of audience across various platforms.
Matt Gluckman says, “With combined experience of 30+ years of IN-GYM Training between our entire team which includes Personal Trainers, Strength Coaches, Nutrition Specialists, Yoga Instructors. We have realized that these topics need more public awareness and that more people need to be educated about it. The podcast was a part of it: We wanted to create a medium for people where they can get help for themselves for free.”
They have received many positive and great feedback, and their community which is interested in not only becoming more fulfilled and happy in their lifestyle, but also in their well-being, they decided to start publishing episodes monthly about creating the right mindset for a successful, fulfilled and healthy life in general.
There is no other podcast like this and everyone is talking about physical and mental empowerment in The United states at the moment. The podcast is ranked higher in the top podcast charts of Fitness and Wellness.
Fans and new listeners of the podcast can visit https://www.thinkfitnesslife.com/blog/ to provide feedback and ideas for the podcast, or to become a guest on the show.
To listen to the podcast, visit:
https://open.spotify.com/show/4qDVloQKX1WIubRCq4Cble
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/think-fitness-life/id1357163229?uo=4
https://anchor.fm/thinkfitnesslife
https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly90aGlua2ZpdG5lc3NsaWZlLmxpYnN5bi5jb20vcnNz
About Matt Gluckman & Eric Menchi
With combined experience of 30+ years of IN-GYM Training between their entire team which includes Personal Trainers, Strength Coaches, Nutrition Specialists, Yoga Instructors. Top rated Personal Trainers, Matt Gluckman & Eric Menchi in this podcast talks about exercise, food, health and performance.
Matt Gluckman
Think Fitness Life
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other