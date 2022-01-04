Eldorado.gg Announces Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency Now Accepted for In-Game Items and Currency

Buy in-game items with Shiba Inu

The Eldorado.gg digital marketplace is proud to announce that Shiba Inu cryptocurrency is now a available to be used for in-game goods purchases.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shiba Inu (SHIB) was the most popular cryptocurrency in 2021. It had 43 million more views than Bitcoin during those 12 months, according to data released by CoinMarketCap, totaling 188 million views. According to The Motley Fool, that attention translated to a 49,000,000% increase in value.SHIB is a popular cryptocurrency for gamers because it’s divided into multiple tokens. It was created in August 2020 by Ryoshi, operating on a decentralized computer network on the blockchain. This database tracks and manages the coin, verifying and recording every transaction. SHIB is the foundational currency for trading and exchange. LEASH is a limited token with only 107,646 units to provide staking rewards for transaction validation, while BONE is used for voting on different proposals.The SHIB community has other unique aspects not found with other cryptocurrencies, such as its own decentralized platform for trading coins called ShibaSwap. An NFT platform called Shiboshis is also available.“The gaming industry is always on the forefront of development evolution and customer care,” said eCommerce Director Michael Farhan. “By incorporating Shiba Inu into our authorized currencies for transactions, we can streamline the players’ experience to ensure they have an incredible time while pursuing their in-game goals.”When working with the Eldorado team, buying game currency or items is a straightforward process with Shiba Inu. After finding the game a player wants to enhance, they can browse for available items. Each user is automatically shown the best offer from all available sellers based on feedback and price.After selecting the quantity to purchase, players can begin the checkout process. Some extra information for the delivery could be necessary from the summary page, such as a character name. Each game follows a different price. Once a player is satisfied with their transaction, they can complete the process by using SHIB cryptocurrency.Once the payment is completed, players get redirected to their order. “We want to eliminate as many obstacles as possible from the gaming experience,” said Farhan. “That’s why we use the traditional deposit mechanism to complete transactions. There are never any hidden fees or complications.”Players are advised that Shiba Inu payments can take about one hour to show up in an account. Fund availability occurs after Eldorado receives blockchain confirmation. Sending the exact amount from the deposit page speeds up the administrative side of the transaction.More information is available at the company’s website at www.eldorado.gg About the Company:Eldorado started trading nearly a decade ago, buying and selling billions of digital in-game currency and millions of items across multiple popular titles. Our team provides 100% guaranteed trading protection for buyers and sellers. We deliver 24/7 live support to ensure every transaction meets or exceeds expectations.

