Pasta Filata Cheese market By Key Players, End User, Demand, Analysis Growth And Forecast 2028|The Kraft Heinz Company

Pasta Filata Cheese Market

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pasta Filata Cheese Market report presents high-quality and wide-ranging research study with key factors that are expected to have a Major impact on the Pasta Filata Cheese during the forecast period. The report present Key Market segments valued based on its growth rate and share.This report also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Industrial Labels Industry.The report explains the historical and current trends that are shaping the growth of the Pasta Filata Cheese .

Market Overview

Pasta filata, also referred to in English as plastic cream, is a technique in the making of Italian cheese, also called in English pulled-cauliflower, stretched-cream, and tortellini cheese. The name pasta comes from the Latin word pasta, which means "cake." When compressed into a dough, the dough is rolled out to become long strands of pasta, also called "pasta" or "pasta toppings." In cooking, these pasta are usually cooked with meat sauces like marinara and meatballs. These days, pasta can be eaten just like regular pasta, with the addition of sauces and "dips" to taste.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global mozzarella cheese market are Organic Valley, Sargento Foods Inc., Saputo Cheese USA Inc., Granarolo S.p.A, BelGioioso Cheese Inc., Arla Foods Inc., Grande Cheese Company, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, and The Kraft Heinz Company, among others.

Market Dynamics

Increasing production and consumption of cheese in pasta, pizzas, and other food products are expected to drive growth of the global pasta filata cheese market during the forecast period. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), cheese production in the U.S. reached over 1125 million pounds in 2021, increasing from 1000 million pounds in 2015. Furthermore, cheese is available in countless varieties including ricotta, processed, provolone, mozzarella, feta, and more. Hence, such factors are expected to drive growth of the global pasta filata cheese market during the forecast period.

However, challenges associated with microbial contamination in cheese products combined with stringent government regulations are expected to hamper the global pasta filata cheese market growth over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the global pasta filata cheese market. Following the outbreak in China, many countries closed down their borders and suspended international travel temporarily. Governments of various countries adopted stringent lockdown policies, in order to reduce the spread of novel coronavirus. Such strict policies disrupted the global supply chain industry, thereby leading to an economic slowdown in the global pasta filata cheese market. However, declining cases of COVID-19 and the rollout of vaccines have encouraged governments to relax the regulations. Such decisions are expected to boost the market growth in the near future.

Key Takeaways

The global pasta filata cheese market is expected to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. This is owing to rapid growth of the food and beverage industry across the globe.

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global pasta filata cheese market during the forecast period. This is owing to rising disposable income combined with growing urbanization in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a robust growth rate, owing to rapid growth of the food & beverage industry in emerging economies such as India and China.

Major players operating in the global pasta filata cheese market are The Kraft Heinz Company, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Lactalis International, Grande Cheese Company, Arla Foods Inc., BelGioioso Cheese Inc., and Organic Valley, That’s Amore Cheese, M.J. Dairies, and Sheepka 99 JSC.

